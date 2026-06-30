Haldanes Strengthens Matrimonial Offering With Partner Hire

Charmaine Leung, who trained at Haldanes, has recently returned to the firm’s Matrimonial & Family Law team as Partner, effective from late May 2026.

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Charmaine Leung, who trained at Haldanes, has recently returned to the firm’s Matrimonial & Family Law team as Partner, effective from late May 2026.

Charmaine specialises in family and matrimonial law, bringing extensive experience in both contentious and non-contentious matters, which she handles with immense tact, sensitivity, and compassion. Her robust practice includes high-conflict children custody cases as well as complex financial disputes involving substantial assets and third party interests. She also has expertise in handling complex cross-border jurisdictional issues and regularly works closely with experienced family lawyers in various jurisdictions.

A strong advocate for alternative dispute resolution who is equally prepared to robustly litigate in court, Charmaine’s exceptional expertise is widely recognised in the market. She is currently ranked as an ‘Up and Coming’ Family Lawyer by Chambers and Partners, a ‘Litigation Star’ by Benchmark Litigation, and a ‘Recommended Lawyer’ in Doyle’s Guide.

Commenting on Charmaine’s re-joining, Elsie Liu – Head of our Matrimonial & Family Law Department, said, “It is my absolute pleasure to welcome Charmaine back to Haldanes. Having trained with us, she shares our firm’s core values, and her exceptional growth into a highly regarded, ranked matrimonial specialist makes her a tremendous asset to the team. I am confident that her return will significantly bolster our capability to deliver top-tier, compassionate service to our clients during their most challenging times.”

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