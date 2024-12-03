Empowering Families In Hong Kong: Building Thriving Relationships

Withers partnered with FOCUS Group to host a panel on empowering families, focusing on communication, co-parenting, and supporting neurodivergent children. Experts emphasized tailored strategies, proactive approaches, and structured routines to foster resilience, trust, and thriving family relationships...

In celebration of World Children's Day in November, Withers partnered with FOCUS Group, specialists in children with Special Education Needs (SEN), to host a panel discussion on “Empowering Families to Build Strong, Healthy, and Thriving Relationships.”

The session, led by Anisha Ramanathan, Partner at Withersworldwide in Hong Kong, with guest speakers that include clinical psychologist Dr Rick Smith and therapist and educational consultant Jared Dubbs, explored practical strategies for navigating family dynamics, fostering positive connections, and supporting children through life's challenges.

The event highlighted the complexities families face today, from transitions such as school changes and relocations to managing the needs of children with learning differences or neurological conditions. The session offered insights into strengthening communication which can in turn lead to effective co-parenting and creating supportive environments that help families thrive.

Navigating family transitions and supporting unique needs

Family transitions such as changing schools, relocating, or adjusting to new routines (which could include two separate homes) can heighten stress for both children and parents. Children often normalize these changes, such as when a best friend moves to a different school or country, which can leave a lasting emotional impact. Parents can help by openly discussing these changes, encouraging children to share their feelings, and co-creating action plans to maintain connections, such as regular calls or visits. These proactive steps not only help children to process their emotions but also foster resilience and trust.

For families with children who have learning differences or neurological conditions such as ADHD, tailored strategies are essential. Neurodivergent children thrive in environments that offer structure and predictability. Establishing routines and creating quiet spaces for focused work or relaxation can provide the stability they need. Parents are encouraged to remember the principle: “Don't use the mind to solve the mind.” Rather than expecting immediate self-correction, children benefit from external support systems and compassionate guidance.

Strengthening communication and connection within families

Effective communication is the cornerstone of strong family relationships, particularly when misunderstandings arise. Families benefit when children are included in discussions and when conversations are structured and collaborative. Constructive questions like “Does this work for you?” encourage feedback, helping children feel heard and respected. This approach fosters trust and reduces tensions, enabling stronger connections within the family.

Co-parenting presents additional challenges, especially in avoiding parental alienation. This occurs when one parent becomes estranged from the child due to the influence by the other parent, making reconciliation difficult in court proceedings or mediation. Parents can minimize conflict by developing consistent parenting plans that outline roles and boundaries. It is vital to avoid making negative remarks about the other parent in front of the child, as this can create divisions. Instead, co-parents should prioritize decisions based on what is best for the child, always considering their perspective and long-term well-being.

Shared family values, reinforced through routines and traditions, also play a vital role in building stronger connections. Weekly dinners, shared holiday rituals, or even small daily habits can provide a sense of security and belonging for everyone in the family. These practices not only strengthen the family unit but also create a legacy of support and unity that children carry into adulthood.

Creating supportive environments for thriving families

Thriving families rely on proactive strategies that encourage mutual respect, responsibility, and external support when needed. Positive reinforcement is a powerful tool for guiding children's behaviour, but it is important to recognize that every child is different. Parents should tailor their approach to each child's unique needs, celebrating their achievements in ways that are meaningful to them.

Supportive environments also address the unique needs of children with learning differences. Alongside structured routines and quiet spaces, parents can leverage support from external resources such as counselling, a family lawyer, mediation, or parent support groups. Seeking help early prevents conflicts from escalating and ensures families receive the professional guidance they need. Communities such as FOCUS Group provide invaluable networks of shared experiences and practical advice, building resilience and confidence for families facing challenges.

As highlighted by the speakers during the panel discussion, empowering families begins with creating environments where every member feels heard, valued, and supported. Whether navigating transitions, managing co-parenting dynamics, or supporting neurodivergent children, the goal is to foster connection and prioritize well-being. Strong, healthy relationships not only shape the lives of children but also create a foundation for a brighter, more harmonious future.

