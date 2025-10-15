ARTICLE
15 October 2025

Hong Kong Increases Minimum Wage For Foreign Domestic Workers

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Hong Kong Employment and HR
Jezamine Fewins and Joanne Chan
On 29 September 2025, the Hong Kong Government announced that the minimum allowable wage for foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong will be increased by 2.2 per cent, from HK$4,990 to HK$5,100 per month. The new minimum allowable wage will apply to all foreign domestic helpers' contracts signed on 30 September 2025 or after.

In reviewing the minimum allowable wage, the Hong Kong Government has considered a basket of factors which include Hong Kong's general economic performance and labour market conditions over the past year, the city's near-term economic outlook, affordability to employers, the basic living needs of foreign domestic workers and the views of stakeholders.

There was no change in the food allowance which remains at HK$1,236. This is the sum which an employer has to pay each month in the event that they do not provide food free of charge.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jezamine Fewins
Jezamine Fewins
Photo of Joanne Chan
Joanne Chan
