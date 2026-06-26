Hong Kong Courts Hand Down Significant Arbitration-Related Decisions

The Hong Kong courts have handed down several significant arbitration-related decisions in the second quarter of 2026. We previously reported on two Court of Appeal judgments addressing infra petita award challenges (reported here) and orders making award challenges conditional on compliance with prior anti-suit injunctions (reported here). In this blog, we review eight recent Court of First Instance (CFI) decisions.

Significant issues addressed by some of the decisions include the validity of an early determination decision dismissing the entire case of a party, the impact of sanctions in an application for enforcement of an award, the operation of arbitral confidentiality where discovery or deployment of arbitration documents is sought in separate court proceedings, the impact of lack of authority on arbitration-related settlement agreements and awards rendered pursuant to them, and the amount of detail required in support of arbitration costs submissions.

The value of other decisions lies in their illustration or reinforcement of existing approaches and lines of reasoning, including in relation to the high bar applicable to award challenges (including for failure to deal with an issue), waiver of procedural and jurisdictional objections due to failure to promptly raise relevant issues with the arbitral tribunal, and the presumption that non-compliance with pre-conditions to arbitration will go to admissibility rather than the tribunal's jurisdiction.

Taken together, the decisions provide a vivid representative snapshot of the current arbitration landscape in Hong Kong and the approach of the Hong Kong courts to arbitration-related issues.

Read on for a statistical breakdown drawing out key numbers and themes, followed by discussion and analysis of each decision.