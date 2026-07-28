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28 July 2026

NURA En Español And Te Protejo Will Present August 6, 2026, Webinar On Transforming Scientific Research In Chile With Genetically Edited Microorganisms And Tissues On A Chip

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The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and Te Protejo are hosting a Spanish-language webinar featuring Chilean researchers from CCTVal and Luyef Biotechnologies. Attendees will discover how these innovative labs are transforming Chile's scientific landscape through cutting-edge work with genetically edited microorganisms and tissue-on-a-chip models.
Chile Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
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The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) New Approach Methodology (NAM) Use for Regulatory Application (NURA) is partnering with Te Protejo for the next installment of NURA en Español. The August 6, 2026, Spanish-language webinar will feature researchers from two Chilean NAMs labs: the Valparaíso Scientific and Technological Center (CCTVal) and Luyef Biotechnologies. Attendees will hear about how both labs are reshaping the Chilean scientific landscape through their work with genetically edited microorganisms and tissue-on-a-chip models. Presenters will include:

  • José Duguet, Ph.D., Director de Tecnología de Luyef Biotechnologies;
  • Yusser Olguín, Ph.D., Investigador Adjunto y Químico Farmacéutico en el Centro Científico Tecnológico de Valparaíso; and
  • Daniela Medina, Directora de Compliance en Te Protejo.

Registration is now open.

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Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
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Carla Hutton
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