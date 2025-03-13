Healthy Byte | Live From HIMSS 25! (Video)

The 2025 HIMSS Global Health Conference is an annual event that attracts thousands of digital health professionals chasing cutting-edge health solutions. Members of Alston & Bird's delegation describe the most interesting topics they are hearing about in Las Vegas.

Jennifer Everett and Sean Sullivan discuss the trending topics at HIMSS 25, including integrating maturing generative artificial intelligence, workforce development, and cybersecurity.

