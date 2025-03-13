ARTICLE
13 March 2025

Healthy Byte | Live From HIMSS 25! (Video)

AB
Alston & Bird

Contributor

Belgium Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Sean Sullivan and Jennifer C. Everet

The 2025 HIMSS Global Health Conference is an annual event that attracts thousands of digital health professionals chasing cutting-edge health solutions. Members of Alston & Bird's delegation describe the most interesting topics they are hearing about in Las Vegas.

Jennifer Everett and Sean Sullivan discuss the trending topics at HIMSS 25, including integrating maturing generative artificial intelligence, workforce development, and cybersecurity.

Authors
Photo of Sean Sullivan
Sean Sullivan
Photo of Jennifer C. Everet
Jennifer C. Everet
