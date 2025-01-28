Establishing University Medical City And Promulgating Its Systems

Royal Decree 11/2024 Establishing the University Medical City and Promulgating Its System.

The University Medical City Law outlines the establishment and organization of the University Medical City, a medical institution with financial and administrative independence under the Ministry of Health. The law covers the location, branches, and integration of government medical institutions into the University Medical City. It also addresses the transfer of medical positions and the objectives of the University Medical City, including the provision of healthcare services, research, and the development of national medical capabilities. The law further details the management structure, financial aspects, and the independence of the University Medical City's budget.

This law, which came into force on 7 February 2024, presents opportunities for collaboration and engagement between the University Medical City and private sector companies, particularly those involved in healthcare services, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and research. Companies interested in partnering with the University Medical City should familiarize themselves with the law's provisions and explore potential collaboration possibilities.

Originally published February 15, 2024

