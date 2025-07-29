Qatar Prepares To Regulate Cloud Kitchens, Boosting Regulation And Innovation In Food Services

In a move to boost innovation in the food industry and regulate the sector, Qatar has recently detailed the procedures for obtaining commercial licenses for cloud kitchens. The procedures are meant to regulate the operation of cloud kitchens within a licensed and regulated environment, thereby ensuring food safety and the quality of services provided.

Cloud kitchens are facilities that focus solely on preparing and selling food through online platforms, without the need for dining areas or direct customer interaction. This modern food industry business model allows entrepreneurs to reduce operating costs and expand their geographical reach through the use of technology and delivery services.

The licensing procedures are aimed at several groups, including restaurants seeking expansion without opening new branches, food sector entrepreneurs and investors, food delivery companies, and food service app providers. The procedures will also apply to sub-kitchens within a larger cloud kitchen.

In order for a cloud kitchen to obtain a commercial license, investors must establish a company in Qatar and obtain a commercial registration certificate, which can be done through the Single Window Portal of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The commercial activity listed in both the registration and the licence must be related to food preparation or catering services. Commercial registration is expected to be granted within one to two days. The fee for issuing a commercial license is QR 500, and applies to each kitchen and sub-kitchen.

