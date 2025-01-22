A Comparison Of Guernsey Funds Regimes

Key Takeaways
Guernsey has a number of fund regulatory regimes in place, setting out the requirements to obtain the necessary permissions from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.
The best regulatory regime for a particular fund depends on a number of differing factors.
This guide sets out (in table form) a summary comparison of the key features of the different fund regulatory regimes available in Guernsey.
Introduction
This memorandum describes certain features of Guernsey fund regimes. It is intended to be a summary only, and is not exhaustive. It is not a substitute for detailed legal advice, which can be obtained from your usual Walkers contact or any of the Walkers partners listed at the end of this memorandum.
|Private Investment Fund
|Registered Fund
|Authorised Closed-Ended Fund
|Authorised Open-Ended Fund
|Category of fund
|Open or closed
|Open or closed
|Closed
|Open – Class A, Class B and Class Q
|Type of fund vehicle
|Company (including PCC, ICC), limited partnership or unit trust
|Is fund vehicle regulated?
|Yes – very light touch
|Yes – light touch
|Yes
|Yes – level varies between the classes
|Guernsey regulated manager required?
|Not mandatory, except for "Manager PIF"
|Not mandatory
|Not mandatory
|Not mandatory
|Regulatory application timeframe
|One business day (any manager licence done at same time)
|Three business days (plus 10 business days for any manager licence)
|Six to eight weeks (plus four weeks for any manager licence), except that Qualifying Investor Fund is three business days (plus 10 business days for any manager licence)
|Six to eight weeks (plus four weeks for any manager licence)
|Investor restrictions
|
Manager PIF – max 50 investors (max 30 new investors over 12 months); only investors able to sustain loss; no limits on marketing QPI PIF – max 50 investors; only "qualifying private investors"; offers limited to 200 investors
Family PIF – investors must be part of same "family group"
|None
|None, except that only "qualified investors" can invest in "Qualifying Investor Funds"
|None, except that only "qualifying professional investors" can invest in a Class Q Fund
|Guernsey tax treatment of fund vehicle
|Company and unit trust – 0% or exempt Limited partnership – not taxable
|Economic substance rules
|Fund vehicle is exempt from economic substance requirements, unless it is a "self-managed fund" Licensed manager is subject to economic substance requirements
|Local directors of corporate fund required?
|No – but economic substance requirements apply if "self-managed fund"
|Other local service providers
|Administrator and custodian (if openended)
|Administrator and custodian (if openended)
|Administrator
|Administrator and custodian
|Information memorandum content requirements
|None, except that QPI PIF investors must be provided with and acknowledge a disclosure statement covering risk disclosures, the regulatory status of the PIF and investor suitability
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|AIFMD – eligible for marketing in UK or EU?
|Yes
|Audit requirement
|Yes
|Reporting to investors
|
Accounts required
Other reports allowed
|
Accounts required
Other reports allowed
|
Accounts required
Other reports allowed
|
Accounts and annual reports required
Half-yearly reports for Class A Fund
|Reporting to Guernsey regulator
|Very limited
|Limited
|Limited
|More detailed
|Regulatory requirements applicable to Guernsey manager
|None
|Audit, capital adequacy and conduct of business requirements
|Audit, capital adequacy and conduct of business requirements
|Audit, capital adequacy and conduct of business requirements
|Vehicle available for Guernsey Green Fund and Natural Capital Fund regimes?
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Regulatory fee - application
|
£4,795 – fund
£3,080 – manager
|
£4,790 – fund
£3,080 – manager
|
£4,235 – fund (£4,795 for Qualifying Investor Fund)
£3,080 – manager
|
£4,795 – fund
£3,080 – manager
|Regulatory fee - annual
|
£4,235 – fund
£2,205 – manager
|
£4,235 – fund
£2,205 – manager
|
£4,235 – fund
£2,205 – manager
|
£4,235 – fund
£2,205 – manager
