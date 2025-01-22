A Comparison Of Guernsey Funds Regimes

Key Takeaways

Guernsey has a number of fund regulatory regimes in place, setting out the requirements to obtain the necessary permissions from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.

The best regulatory regime for a particular fund depends on a number of differing factors.

This guide sets out (in table form) a summary comparison of the key features of the different fund regulatory regimes available in Guernsey.

Introduction

This memorandum describes certain features of Guernsey fund regimes. It is intended to be a summary only, and is not exhaustive.

Private Investment Fund Registered Fund Authorised Closed-Ended Fund Authorised Open-Ended Fund Category of fund Open or closed Open or closed Closed Open – Class A, Class B and Class Q Type of fund vehicle Company (including PCC, ICC), limited partnership or unit trust Is fund vehicle regulated? Yes – very light touch Yes – light touch Yes Yes – level varies between the classes Guernsey regulated manager required? Not mandatory, except for "Manager PIF" Not mandatory Not mandatory Not mandatory Regulatory application timeframe One business day (any manager licence done at same time) Three business days (plus 10 business days for any manager licence) Six to eight weeks (plus four weeks for any manager licence), except that Qualifying Investor Fund is three business days (plus 10 business days for any manager licence) Six to eight weeks (plus four weeks for any manager licence) Investor restrictions Manager PIF – max 50 investors (max 30 new investors over 12 months); only investors able to sustain loss; no limits on marketing QPI PIF – max 50 investors; only "qualifying private investors"; offers limited to 200 investors Family PIF – investors must be part of same "family group" None None, except that only "qualified investors" can invest in "Qualifying Investor Funds" None, except that only "qualifying professional investors" can invest in a Class Q Fund Guernsey tax treatment of fund vehicle Company and unit trust – 0% or exempt Limited partnership – not taxable Economic substance rules Fund vehicle is exempt from economic substance requirements, unless it is a "self-managed fund" Licensed manager is subject to economic substance requirements Local directors of corporate fund required? No – but economic substance requirements apply if "self-managed fund" Other local service providers Administrator and custodian (if openended) Administrator and custodian (if openended) Administrator Administrator and custodian Information memorandum content requirements None, except that QPI PIF investors must be provided with and acknowledge a disclosure statement covering risk disclosures, the regulatory status of the PIF and investor suitability Yes Yes Yes AIFMD – eligible for marketing in UK or EU? Yes Audit requirement Yes Reporting to investors Accounts required Other reports allowed Accounts required Other reports allowed Accounts required Other reports allowed Accounts and annual reports required Half-yearly reports for Class A Fund Reporting to Guernsey regulator Very limited Limited Limited More detailed Regulatory requirements applicable to Guernsey manager None Audit, capital adequacy and conduct of business requirements Audit, capital adequacy and conduct of business requirements Audit, capital adequacy and conduct of business requirements Vehicle available for Guernsey Green Fund and Natural Capital Fund regimes? Yes Yes Yes Yes Regulatory fee - application £4,795 – fund £3,080 – manager £4,790 – fund £3,080 – manager £4,235 – fund (£4,795 for Qualifying Investor Fund) £3,080 – manager £4,795 – fund £3,080 – manager Regulatory fee - annual £4,235 – fund £2,205 – manager £4,235 – fund £2,205 – manager £4,235 – fund £2,205 – manager £4,235 – fund £2,205 – manager

