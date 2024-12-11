ARTICLE
11 December 2024

Sustainable Finance Seminar 2024 Panel Session 2 (Video)

Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative which seeks to promote and connect the island's financial services sector in its chosen markets internationally.
The second panel of the seminar featured Guernsey-based specialists Matthew Breahaut, Partner of Carey Olsen, Pawel Czarnecki, Private Client Director of Ocorian, Charlotte Parr, Director of Imperium Funds Services Limited, Mike Pickard, Director, Global (Re) Insurance / ILS Management of Aon and moderator Rebecca Booth, Non-Executive Director of Arolla Partners.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

