24 July 2024

We Talk Banking And Finance: Private Credit With Nick Smith From AIMA (Podcast)

In this episode of We Talk Banking and Finance, partners Julia Keppe and Zoë Hallam are joined by Nick Smith, Managing Director - Private Credit from the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA).
Nick discusses the latest trends in the market, renewed demand for Private Credit and what we may be seeing in the industry a year from now.

Listen to this episode below.

