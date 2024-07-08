On this episode, we welcome States of Guernsey Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez and The Guernsey Nature Commision's Jessi Jennings to discuss the evolution of the island's sustainable offerings and cover topics such as clean energy, waste management, biodiversity and what Guernsey can do next to continue its journey to sustainability.

