ARTICLE
8 July 2024

Guernsey's Continuing Steps Towards A Sustainable Future (Podcast)

G
GuernseyFinance

Contributor

GuernseyFinance logo
Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative which seeks to promote and connect the island’s financial services sector in its chosen markets internationally. Based in Guernsey, the agency conducts marketing, communications and business development for members firms and also employs representatives in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.
Explore
On this episode, we welcome States of Guernsey Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez and The Guernsey Nature Commision's Jessi Jennings to discuss the evolution of the island's sustainable offerings...
Guernsey Finance and Banking
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On this episode, we welcome States of Guernsey Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez and The Guernsey Nature Commision's Jessi Jennings to discuss the evolution of the island's sustainable offerings and cover topics such as clean energy, waste management, biodiversity and what Guernsey can do next to continue its journey to sustainability.

To view the full article click here.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Guernsey Finance
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More