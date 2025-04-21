HM Treasury And FCA Proposals To Reform Regulation Of UK AIFMs

On 7 April 2025, HM Treasury (HMT) published a consultation (Consultation) on the reform of the UK regulatory regime for alternative investment funds (AIFs) and their managers, alternative investment fund managers (AIFMs[CM1] ), and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) simultaneously published a call for input (Call for Input) on how to create a more proportionate, streamlined and simplified regime (the Call for Input and the Consultation together, the Proposals). The Proposals follow the UK's implementation of the EU Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (UK AIFMD) in 2013 and the UK's withdrawal from the European Union (Brexit) in 2020.

The Proposals aim to simplify the regulations relating to AIFMs and streamline the existing framework with the intention to make the UK more "attractive" for investment and to encourage growth within the UK economy.

The Current AIFM Regime

The current AIFM regime derives principally from the EU Alternative Investment Managers Directive (EU AIFMD). The application of this regime and the accompanying rules depend on whether an AIFM's assets under management (AUM) exceed certain thresholds.

In the Consultation, HMT explains that these thresholds have not been updated or reviewed since the introduction of the EU AIFMD in 2013. HMT also describes the current regime creating a "cliff edge effect" where sudden market movements or changes in AUM valuations have inadvertently brought smaller AIFMs within the full scope of the AIFM regime, subjecting such firms to sudden and substantial compliance burdens which it believes has the potential to discourage growth.

HMT Consultation

As a result of the "cliff edge effect", the Consultation proposes to remove the thresholds and allow the FCA to determine proportionate and tailored rules.

Additionally, HMT proposes two "sub-threshold" categories of "small registered AIFM" that are yet to be authorised:

unauthorised property collective investment schemes; and

internally managed investment companies.

In particular, the Consultation discusses the following key items:

relocating definitions of "managing an AIF", "AIF", and "Collective Investment Undertaking" to the Regulated Activities Order, with no change to the regulatory scope;

confirming that there are no plans to amend the UK National Private Placement Regime;

potentially removing the FCA notification requirements when certain AIFMs acquire control of unlisted companies;

prudential rules for AIFMs;

at this stage, there are no proposals to change the rules applying to depositaries, but the FCA is calling for further evidence on whether any changes could be warranted;

reviewing the requirement for appointing external valuers; and

regulatory reporting under AIFMD.

Call for Input

Three New AIFM Thresholds

In the Call for Input, the FCA proposes new categorisations for AIFMs relating to their AIFs' aggregate net asset value (NAV) (rather than the AUM) of their funds. This metric should be friendlier for managers on the basis that the NAV takes also into consideration the firm's liabilities and is closer to the "actual value" of the firm, instead of purely considering the value of all assets of the firm.

The Call for Input proposes three divisions and the ability to opt-up to a higher category:

1. Small firms (NAV of £100m or less)

This category of firms would be subject to essential requirements to ensure consumer protection and will "reflect a minimum standard appropriate to a firm entrusted with managing a fund."

2. Mid-sized firms (NAV more than £100m but less than £5bn)

This category of firms would have a comprehensive regulatory regime that is consistent with the rules that apply to the largest firms, but with fewer procedural requirements. This should, it is hoped, result in the regime for mid-sized firms being more flexible and less onerous than for the largest firms.

3. The largest firms (NAV of £5bn or more)

This category of firms would be subject to rules that are similar to the current full scope UK AIFM regime but tailoring the rules to specific types of activities and strategies. The FCA also intends to simplify AIFMs' disclosure and reporting requirements.

Other Key Points

Additionally, the Call for Input also considers the following points:

new rule structure for UK AIFMs managing unauthorised AIFs; and

tailoring the rules to UK AIFMs based on the activities they undertake – for example, differentiating between venture capital firms, private equity firms, hedge funds and investment trusts – and their category.

What This Could Mean for UK Asset Management

Driving economic growth is a fundamental point of the current Labour government's agenda and can be seen through the Proposals. This is also one of, if not the, first time that the UK government and HMT have taken advantage of and embraced Brexit to deviate from the retained EU regulations in an effort to strengthen London as a finance hub.

While the rules relating to Undertakings for the Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (i.e., EU and UK mutual funds, known as UCITS) are unaffected by the Proposals, the Proposals suggest a significant rethink of the UK asset management framework. The Proposals could reduce the regulatory burden on many UK AIFMs, which should be a great benefit to the UK asset management industry post-Brexit. The Proposals therefore focus on emerging and smaller AIFMs in a bid to provide an environment where such firms can continue to grow, without restrictive administrative and regulatory burden.

We expect that this regulatory shift will be welcomed by the market as it has been a complaint for a long time that the current UK AIFMD regime has had too broad of an approach to apply to differing business models.

The Call for Input and the Consultation close on 9 June 2025. The FCA intends to consult on detailed rules in the first half of 2026, subject to feedback and to decisions by HMT on the future regime, while HMT intends to publish a draft statutory instrument for feedback, depending on the outcome of the Consultation.

The Call for Input and the Consultation are available here and here, respectively.

