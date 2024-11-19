TISE Named As FT Reinvention Champion For Banking And Finance

The Financial Times has named The Guernsey headquartered International Stock Exchange (TISE) among its Reinvention Champions for 2024

Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative which seeks to promote and connect the island’s financial services sector in its chosen markets internationally. Based in Guernsey, the agency conducts marketing, communications and business development for members firms and also employs representatives in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The Financial Times has named The Guernsey headquartered International Stock Exchange (TISE) among its Reinvention Champions for 2024.

The champions were nominated by FT readers and journalists and finalised by a panel of judges. The project aims to recognise companies in Europe that have made a clever shift in their strategy or business model in order to achieve success.

The stock exchange was named the winner in the Banking and Finance category for its innovative private markets offering launched last year, which provides unlisted companies with integrated electronic auction trading, settlement and registry management. The service also allows companies to run auctions on their own shares, without the need for a broker, and maintain control over who can and cannot buy its shares.

Although TISE has long been a leading public bond listing venue, with more than £700 billion listed as of June 2024, the new offering seeks to capitalise on a global drought in initial public offerings as companies want to stay private for longer.

The first client for TISE Private Markets was announced in August 2023 as Blue Diamond Limited, a garden centre group based in the UK and Channel Islands.

Cees Vermaas, CEO of TISE, said: "We are absolutely delighted to receive this accolade as an FT Reinvention Champion. Being nominated by FT readers and journalists was hugely rewarding but to be selected by the judges alongside other major companies as a category winner is a huge endorsement of our strategy. They recognise our position as a major European bond market but that we've launched an innovative offering to capitalise on the opportunities for servicing the growing private markets."

TISE features within the Reinvention Champions video and is also the subject of a Reinvention Champions profile written by the FT's Deputy Markets News Editor, Laurence Fletcher.

Other companies named alongside TISE as Reinvention Champions include Energy category winners Cepsa, Spain's largest energy company with €25bn annual revenues, and Syensqo, a €8bn multinational materials company listed on Euronext Brussels, which was named winner of the Industry and Manufacturing category.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.