Restructuring Poland's Economy – A State-led Transformation

In the first half of 2026, Poland's economic restructuring was driven less by corporate activity and more by an assertive state‑led reform agenda, reflected across regulation, energy, labour and infrastructure. This period has been marked by institutional deregulation, energy‑sector transformation, labour‑market enforcement reform, and a surge in infrastructure investment linked to EU recovery funding.

A central element has been the government's deregulation and institutional reshaping programme, launched in 2025 and accelerated in early 2026. As noted in a Feb 2026 Prime Minister's Chancellery report, nearly 200 deregulatory proposals submitted by businesses and citizens have been translated into legal and administrative changes affecting taxation, inspections, courts, digital administration, and public services. Key measures include shorter and less frequent inspections of micro‑enterprises, expanded use of digital filings, and stronger taxpayer protections. The cumulative effect is a simpler and more predictable business environment, intended to lower compliance costs and stimulate investment.

At the same time, Poland is undergoing a fundamental restructuring of its energy system. Offshore wind has become the flagship of this transition. The Baltic Power project, Poland's first offshore wind farm, entered full construction in 2025 and is expected to begin production in the second half of 2026, supplying around 3% of national electricity demand. Parallel projects including Baltica 2 signal that offshore wind is no longer a pilot initiative, but a strategic pillar of energy policy. This shift must be and is supported by extensive electricity‑grid modernisation, with EU and national funds financing new substations, digital grid management, and expanded connection capacity aimed at accommodating renewables.

Labour‑market restructuring has taken the form of stronger enforcement rather than liberalisation. The State Labour Inspectorate has been empowered to reclassify phony business-to-business and civil‑law contracts as employment (subject to judicial review) – potentially reshaping contracting models.

Finally, Poland remains in the midst of a large‑scale infrastructure and capital‑investment cycle. EU funding of EUR 450 million was secured for rail and port upgrades, including Rail Baltica and Baltic logistics infrastructure, reinforcing transport capacity and economic resilience.

What distinguishes this phase of restructuring is its systemic and coordinated nature. Rather than isolated transactions, Poland has been reworking the rules of the economic game: simplifying regulation, strengthening labour enforcement, and accelerating energy and infrastructure investment. The result is a state‑driven attempt to reposition the economy for sustainable growth, energy security, and long‑term competitiveness.