Serbia Publishes Draft Of The New Law On Public-Private Partnership And Concessions

The Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Serbia has published a draft law to replace the current Public-Private Partnership and Concessions framework, driven by EU alignment requirements, fiscal risk controls, and 14 years of implementation experience. The reform introduces enhanced legal certainty for investors while imposing new compliance obligations on public bodies, including mandatory certified officers and misdemeanour liability provisions.

The Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Serbia has published a draft of the new Law on Public-Private Partnership and Concessions. The draft law is intended to fully replace the current Law on Public-Private Partnership and Concessions, which has been in force since 2011.

The reform is driven by three objectives: (i) full alignment with the EU acquis, specifically Directive 2014/23/EU on the award of concession contracts and Directive 2014/24/EU on public procurement; (ii) strengthening the role of the Ministry of Finance in controlling fiscal risks arising from PPP projects; and (iii) modernizing the regulatory framework based on 14 years of implementation experience.

While the draft is still subject to public consultation, the proposed reform will represent a meaningful modernisation of Serbia’s PPP and concessions framework. Investors, financiers, and private partners should note the enhanced legal certainty around PPP and concession projects, while public bodies will need to prepare for new compliance obligations, including the mandatory inclusion of certified PPP and concessions officers on project teams and the prospect of misdemeanour liability for procedural non-compliance.

The public consultation on the draft law is open until 19 August 2026.

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