On 16 September, 2024 the Chancellor of Germany arrived in Astana, where he held talks with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Unicase is a leading law firm in Central Asia, operating both in the region and globally, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. Unicase boasts one of the most expert teams, renowned for its capabilities in regulation and legislative development, which, combined with extensive transaction experience, enables the firm to win major development projects and remain a preferred adviser on corporate law, M&A transactions, dispute resolution, and legislation. Partners and senior lawyers at Unicase have spent a significant part of their professional careers working with leading international operators, which allows them to understand the expectations of both foreign and local clients regarding the format and content of legal consultations, making Unicase a competitive firm.

On 16 September, 2024 the Chancellor of Germany arrived in Astana, where he held talks with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Tokayev characterised the visit as historic and noted that Germany is 'one of the key European and even global partners' of the Republic. The countries signed an Agreement on cooperation.

Outcomes of the Agreement

Legal Cooperation. The parties plan to continue exchanging experience in the following areas: the rule of law, human rights protection, and the judicial system with the support of the German Foundation for International Legal Cooperation (IRZ). This will include seminars and reciprocal visits of representatives from authorities, courts, and independent experts. Countering Terrorism and Drug Trafficking. The parties welcome the successful implementation of the regional project "Preventing Violent Extremism in Central Asia". Economic Cooperation. The parties intend to continue their successful collaboration under the "Partnering in Business with Germany" programme. Energy. Kazakhstan will continue supplying oil to Germany, specifically to the oil refinery in Schwedt. This is significant for Germany, as the sanctions imposed on Russia have hindered its ability to supply oil. This Agreement section also included provisions for the development of green energy, particularly the "green" hydrogen, the decarbonisation of industry, energy efficiency of buildings, and the expansion of renewable energy sources. Climate, Environment, and Water Resource Management. This is one of the most significant sections of the Agreement. Given that we are currently at the dawn of the development of green energy, with environmental crisis and water scarcity at the background, these issues should be addressed at the international level. Visa. Germany advocates for Kazakhstan to implement a visa-free regime for EU citizens in general and specifically for German citizens.

It is also planned to hold a meeting of a working group consisting of the Interior Ministries of both sides to discuss readmission and return of their citizens who are subject to deportation from another country.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.