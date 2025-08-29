Gambling Act 2025 – Part 2: The Authority And The Commissioner

Part 2 of the Gambling Act 2025 ("New Act") establishes the regulatory framework and key roles for licensing and supervising gambling in Gibraltar. Below is a summary of Part 2.
1. THE LICENSING AUTHORITY
- The Minister or anyone appointed by the Minister serves as the Licensing Authority of His Majesty's Government of Gibraltar ("HMGoG").
- Must align with HMGoG's general policy on gambling but is independent and cannot be directed on individual licensing decisions.
- Licensing: Reviews and decides on applications for gambling licences, renewals, variations and all regulatory approvals (e.g. Change of Control).
- Oversight: Executes duties assigned under the New Act.
2. THE GAMBLING COMMISSIONER
- Appointed by the Minister and leads the Gambling Division.
- Operates under terms set by the Minister.
- Advises the Licensing Authority and the Minister on adequacy of powers and resources.
- Supervises and regulates licence holders and regulated individuals.
- Enforces compliance with:
- The New Act;
- Licence conditions;
- Financial crime prevention laws
- Can investigate, take enforcement action and impose a range of sanctions.
- Monitors gambling activities in/from Gibraltar.
3. DISCHARGE OF FUNCTIONS
- The Gambling Commissioner must:
- Act in line with gambling regulatory objectives;
- Use resources efficiently;
- Respect business autonomy and proportionality;
- Consider Gibraltar's international competitiveness and reputation;
- Promote Gibraltar's macroeconomic interests.
4. GAMBLING REGULATORY OBJECTIVES
- These are set out in Section 9 and Schedule 1 of the New Act
covering:
- Confidence in gambling markets;
- Fair, responsible, and safer gambling;
- Prevention of crime and financial crime;
- Protection of Gibraltar's public interest and reputation
5. STAFF AND DELEGATION
- The Gambling Commissioner is supported by assigned staff from HMGoG (Gambling Division).
- The Gambling Commissioner may delegate functions (except enforcement powers).
6. MINISTER'S DEFAULT POWERS
- The Minister can intervene if the Gambling Commissioner fails to comply with legal duties under the New Act.
- The Minister may act directly or appoint someone to do so.
7. COMPANY REGISTRATION AND DEREGISTRATION
- The Minister can direct the Registrar of Companies to:
- Deregister companies operating without a licence;
- Prevent registration of companies likely to breach the New Act.
8. RULES, CODES, AND GUIDANCE
- The Gambling Commissioner may issue rules and guidance with Ministerial consent and consult licence holders before issuing.
- The Minister can direct the Gambling Commissioner and or override or amend such rules or guidance.
- Such rules or guidance may cover matters such as:
- Equipment integrity;
- Responsible gambling;
- Financial crime compliance;
- Marketing and advertising;
- Customer complaints
9. REGISTER OF LICENCE HOLDERS
- The Gambling Commissioner maintains a secure, up-to-date register;
- May publish it as deemed appropriate;
- The Minister can regulate its format and content.
10. FINAL THOUGHTS
- To summarise Part 2 of the New Act provides a clear outline of Gibraltar's new licensing and regulatory framework, including supervision and regulatory objectives and powers.
- The New Act complements and modernises the current framework and regulatory practice developed over the years and reflects Gibraltar's evolution into a mature, internationally credible gambling jurisdiction.
- The intention is for the New Act to align with global standards and best practices seen in the UK, Malta, and other regulated markets.
- While the Commissioner gains operational authority, the Minister retains ultimate power and control—this balance will be key to maintaining both credibility and flexibility for the years to come.
