23 July 2025

Gibraltar's New Rules For Private Funds (Video)

I
From mandatory Gibraltar-based fund administrators to new custody requirements, these updates raise the bar for governance and transparency — without compromising Gibraltar's efficiency.
Jonathan Garcia
ISOLAS LLP partner and GFIA Chairman, Jonathan Garcia, outlines Gibraltar's new private fund rules in this insightful overview.

What's changed?
Why now?
Who needs to act — and when?

Watch the video to find out what this means for your fund — and how ISOLAS LLP can guide you through the transition.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

