Gibraltar Finance Summit 2025

ISOLAS Team attend the first Gibraltar Finance Centre Summit organised by HM Government of Gibraltar's and the Gibraltar Finance Centre.

The day brought together the financial services sector, the regulator, the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, and Gibraltar Finance to discuss Gibraltar's offering across the sector.

With an emphasis on Gibraltar's insurance, DLT and funds, banking and private client sectors the summit gave opportunity for all to share their thoughts with particular attention paid on speed to market and the need to encourage younger generations to consider a career in the financial services sector.

Partner's Adrian Pilcher and Jonathan Garcia were invited to sit on the Private Client and DLT and Funds panel providing feedback to a packed auditorium on the findings of their respective breakout sessions. Partner Emma Lejeune, Chair of the Finance Centre Council, provided valuable feedback on the Council's hard work behind the scenes in relation to Private Client breakout session. Partner Stuart Dalmedo CEO Marcus Killick OBE and BD Director Joey Imossi TEP were also in attendance providing their thoughts in their particular breakout sessions.

We would like to thank Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry the Hon Nigel Feetham KC MP and Paul Astengo and his team for giving us the opportunity to be a part of the summit.

