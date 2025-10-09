Inter-generational Trauma In The Legal Justice System- Why And How It Plays Out? (Video)

self

Holistic Lawyer Amber Turner Interviews Psychotherapist in Family Systemic Constellations Manuel Mora as to:

Why do law clients' repeat self-sabotaging behaviours? Why do generations of family members sometimes repeat the destiny of their parents and grandparents, incarcerated, or locked in abusive relationships? Are professionals in Legal Justice such as lawyers and judges more concerned with money and status than their duty of care for clients and their families? Why are current Legal Justice Systems slow to adapt to new, more holistic healing practices which are evidencing higher rates of success?

These are only some of the questions answered in this interview. Understanding the Basic Laws of Family Systems and of the Legal Justice System, we can reframe our lens for Clients, Lawyers and Judges, towards more just outcomes. Here, we can re-order the dysfunctions and heal wounds of the past, which drive the 'decisions' and 'choices' we make in our present. Thank you for watching. For more info: www.amberlaw.com

The Holistic Lawyer.

Originally published Oct 4, 2024.

