ISOLAS LLP Contributes To Chambers Corporate Governance 2024 Guide

ISOLAS LLP Partners Adrian Pilcher and Stuart Dalmedo together with Associate Louise-Anne Turnock have contributed to the Chambers Global Practice Guides on Corporate Governance.

Corporate Governance 2024 provides the latest legal information on environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations; decision-making processes; board structure and composition; legal duties of directors/officers; the role of shareholders; corporate reporting; and audit, risk and internal controls.

The Gibraltar chapter under the Law and Practice Q&A section offers legal insight required to make practical business decisions. Adrian, Stuart, and Louise-Anne address several questions pertaining to ESG, including rules and requirements for companies and financial reporting requirements.

Partner Adrian Pilcher commented: "We are proud to have contributed to the Chambers Guide on Corporate Governance. The Gibraltar chapter, authored by our team, provides a comprehensive overview of corporate governance practices and regulations within the jurisdiction.

