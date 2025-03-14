Eye-Tracking To Automatically Detecting User Interactions: Technical

The decision concerns an examination appeal related to eye-tracking, particularly generating a profile reflecting a user's eye movements while reading an electronic book. The Examining Division argued that combining an e-reader with eye-tracking was an obvious use of a notoriously well-known technology and merely an implementation of a business requirement. The applicant maintained that the invention solves a technical problem by automatically detecting user interactions through eye-tracking.

While the Board agreed that features unrelated to eye-tracking were an obvious implementation of a business requirement, it found that eye-tracking features are technical, as they involve automatically detecting user interactions. It also noted that combining a computer or mobile device with an eye-tracker was not notoriously known. The Board considered the Examining Division's argument— that the skilled person would recognize the role of the eye in reading and decide to implement automatic detection—to involve hindsight. In the absence of relevant prior art, the case was remitted for further search and assessment of inventive step.

Here are the practical takeaways from the decision: T 0725/21 (Eye-tracking/MICROSOFT TECHNOLOGY LICENSING) of February 27, 2025 of the Technical Board of Appeal 3.05.01

Key takeaways

Business requirement dictates that upon determining that the user starts reading a book, this book's characteristics should be recorded in their profile. This is an obvious implementation of a business requirement given to the skilled person to implement for non-technical reasons.

It is common ground that the features that concern eye-tracking have a technical character, as these features are not part or a direct implementation of the underlying non-technical scheme, but solve the technical problem of automatically detecting user interactions.

A combination of a computer or mobile device with an eye-tracker was not notoriously known. In the absence of any pointer in the prior art, the examining division's argument that the skilled person would have recognised the crucial role of the eye in book reading and then decided to automatically detect the user's eye movements is considered to involve hind-sight

The invention

The Board defined the invention as follows:

1.1 The invention concerns a method for generating a profile reflecting the user's eye movements when they are reading an electronic book, see paragraphs [23] and [47] of the original application. 1.2 In more detail, once the user has opened a book in an e-reader application running on their computer device ([23]), the method determines the book's characteristics, such as its genre (not claimed), and stores them in the user profile that the computer device holds, see [43]. Although not claimed, the user profile is shared with a recommendation system and used for making purchase recommendations, see [24] and [38]. 1.3 The key aspect and focus of the discussion in this appeal are the features stating that, when the user is reading the displayed book, the method tracks information related to their eye movements and records it in the user's profile. Claim 1 of Main Request A computer-implemented method for generating a profile (105) for a user (101) in a recommender system (150) comprising: detecting that the user (101) has opened a consumable content in an e-reader application (310) on a device (300), the consumable content comprising at least a portion of an electronic book; determining a set of characteristics for the consumable content; identifying at least one action performed by the user (101) on the consumable content through the e-reader application (310); and updating the profile (105) for the user (101) based on the identified at least one action and the set of characteristics; wherein the device (300) has the ability to track eye movement, and wherein the identifying at least one action performed by the user (101) comprises recording information related to the movement of an eye of the user when the user (101) is consuming the consumable content.

Is it patentable?

The Examining division considered the features were well known:

2.1 The examining division considered that the starting point for inventive step (Article 56 EPC) was a web-enabled personal computer or mobile device that ran a web browser corresponding to the e-reader application in claim 1. Such devices were notoriously known at the priority date, and their existence did not need to be proved by written evidence, see decision, points 14 (last paragraph) and 15. 2.2 The examining division further found that, since the application lacked technical detail on how eye-tracking was implemented, these features had to be considered either insufficiently disclosed (Article 83 EPC) or obvious (Article 56 EPC). Specifically, at point 16 of the decision, they argued: "Therefore, for the sake of sufficiency of disclosure (Article 83 EPC), the principles described must be understood as well-known for the person skilled in the art (Article 56 EPC) for purposes known. He merely reutilises this well-known functionality".

The Board partly agreed with the Division that the a web-enabled reading device was well known, and the features which were not concerning eye-tracking related to business requirement:

2.3 The Board agrees with the examining division's interpretation of the device as a web-enabled personal computer or mobile device, especially considering that paragraph [23] of the published application says the e-reader might be an application running on a personal computer. The Board also agrees that such web-enabled devices were notoriously known at the priority date. Furthermore, the Board agrees with the examining division's assessment of the claim features that do not concern eye-tracking. More specifically, the Board concurs that, using the COMVIK approach (T 641/00 – Two identities/COMVIK), these features are an obvious implementation of a business requirement given to the skilled person to implement for non-technical reasons. Although not clearly stated in the decision, this business requirement dictates that upon determining that the user starts reading a book, this book's characteristics should be recorded in their profile, see decision, points 14 and 17 to 19.

However, the Board disagreed with the Division, and sided with the argument of the appellant on the features concerning eye-tracking:

2.4 The crucial features in this appeal, on which the appellant's arguments focus, are those concerning eye-tracking. It is common ground that these features have technical character, see decision, points 25 and 34. 2.5 Concerning sufficiency of disclosure, the Board agrees with the appellant that the requirements of Article 83 EPC are met. It is true that the application provides little technical detail on eye-tracking and relies in this regard on the skilled person's common general knowledge, see point 1.3 above. The Board considers however that the skilled person to whom the disclosure on eye-tracking is aimed (see Case Law of the Boards of Appeal, 10th edition, II.C.4.1) is a human-computer interaction expert with experience in hardware integration and sensor interfacing. Given the common ground that eye-tracking sensors were known in general, the skilled person would have been aware of their existence and capable of selecting a suitable one to connect to a computer device running the e-reader application to detect the user's eye movements. Furthermore, in order to store the detected information in the user's profile, the skilled person would have known how to provide the information in a format suitable for computer storage. 2.6 Turning to inventive step, the examining division argued that the combination of a computer or mobile device with an eye-tracker was obvious and would have involved merely reusing the well-known functionality, see point 2.2 above. At point 25 of the decision, they added that: "Indeed, as the applicants rightfully argue, the eye movement sensor may not be given to the person skilled in the art, because this is part of the solution. However, the person skilled in the art is confronted with the question: How to capture how a user interacts with the content? This does not refer to any technical solution, but the person skilled in the art would realise, especially in the context of reading electronic books, that the eye is an important attribute in this process. He would therefore have chosen to also capture this type of activity, and would have used the very well-known eye movement sensor as an "of-the-shelf" solution without having to exercise any inventive skills". The examining division did not provide any documentary evidence concerning eye-tracking. 2.7 The Board agrees with the appellant (see section VIII) that the claimed combination of a computer or mobile device with an eye-tracker was not notoriously known. Moreover, these features are not part or a direct implementation of the underlying non-technical scheme, but solve the technical problem of automatically detecting user interactions. 2.8 Accordingly, claim 1 includes technical features which, in combination, were neither notoriously known nor acknowledged as part of the common general knowledge. Inventive step should therefore be assessed on the basis of pertinent prior art after performing a search, see T 1515/07 – Cost estimate/SAP, reasons, point 6. 2.9 In the absence of any pointer in the prior art, the examining division's argument that the skilled person would have recognised the crucial role of the eye in book reading and then decided to automatically detect the user's eye movements is considered to involve hind-sight. Generally, such speculative reasoning, not based on verifiable facts, cannot replace a proper assessment of pertinent prior art.

Therefore, in view of the above, the Board judges that performing an additional search is necessary to assess inventive step, and remitted the case back to examination.

More information

You can read the full decision here: T 0725/21 (Eye-tracking/MICROSOFT TECHNOLOGY LICENSING) of February 27, 2025 of the Technical Board of Appeal 3.05.01

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.