Court Of Appeal, June 20, 2024, Order On Application Pursuant To R. 262A RoP, UPC_CoA_234/2024

1. Key takeaways

An order by the Court of First Instance pursuant to R. 262A RoP also applies to the appeal proceedings

A non-appealed order by the Court of First Instance pursuant to R. 262A RoP that restricts access to certain information or evidence to specific persons, unless otherwise stated in the order, continues to apply after the proceedings, and therefore also applies to the appeal proceedings.

There is no need for a new order pursuant to R. 262A RoP if the same information or evidence which is already protected by a R. 262A RoP order is contained in another statement or document lodged in the appeal proceedings.

2. Division

Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_234/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Application for provisional measures, Appeal proceedings

5. Parties

Applicant and Respondent: Curio Bioscience Inc.

Appellant and Respondent: 10x Genomics, Inc.

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 697 391

7.

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 262A RoP

