ARTICLE
15 October 2026

German Offshore Wind Act

N
NERA

Contributor

NERA logo
Since 1961, NERA has provided unparalleled guidance on the most important market, legal, and regulatory questions of the day. Our work has shaped industries and policy around the world. Our field-leading experts and deep experience allow us to provide rigorous analysis, reliable expert testimony, and data-powered policy recommendations for the world’s leading law firms and corporations as well as regulators and governments. Our experience, integrity, and economic ingenuity mean you can depend on us in the face of your biggest economic and financial challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Managing Director Dominik Hübler discusses proposed changes to the German Offshore Wind Act, including the introduction of contracts for difference (CfDs) and their implications for future auctions. The interview explores why the German model carries higher risks than other markets, examines the outlook for upcoming auctions, and presents potential solutions to reduce strike prices and cancellation risks.
Germany Energy and Natural Resources
Dominik Hübler, MPhil
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Managing Director Dominik Hübler recently gave an interview to German trade magazine Energiewinde in which he discussed proposed changes to the German Offshore Wind Act. Mr. Hübler covered the introduction of contracts for difference (CfDs) and why the proposed German model remains riskier than auctions in other markets. He also discussed the outlook for future auctions, why there remains a risk of future unsuccessful auctions and project cancellations, and what can be done to reduce those risks. In his interview, he referred to recent NERA work for Iberdrola that showed the benefits of reorganizing the auction process and potentially introducing inflation indexation of strike prices to reduce strike prices and cancellation risks.

Mr. Hübler also discussed how the introduction of CfDs for future offshore wind farms could damage the business case of previously awarded wind farms and what could be done to mitigate such damage. You can find the interview (in German) here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Dominik Hübler, MPhil
Dominik Hübler, MPhil
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More