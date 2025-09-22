LD Duesseldorf, September 12, 2025, Procedural Order On Subsequent Application To Amend Patent, UPC_CFI_733/2024

1. Key takeaways

Proportionality, flexibility, fairness, and equity are criterions for exercising discretion on admission of subsequent application to amend the patent

In exercising its discretion pursuant to R. 30.2 RoP, the court assesses whether an admission of a subsequent application to amend the patent complies with the principles of proportionality, flexibility, fairness, and equity.

Substantial and specific reasoning required for admission of subsequent application to amend patent

If a subsequent application to amend the patent is submitted with the rejoinder brief, the reasoning must indicate which aspects of the adversary party's submission in the reply are actually new, how they relate to the amendments made in the auxiliary requests, and how the amendments made in the auxiliary requests relate to specific arguments of the adversary.

General statements, according to which the other party presented a far-fetched understanding of the subject matter of the previously submitted auxiliary requests in its reply, do not meet the requirements.

2. Division

Duesseldorf local division

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_733/2024, UPC_CFI_255/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Application to amend the patent, counterclaim for revocation, infringement proceedings

5. Parties

TRUMPF Laser- und Systemtechnik SE (Claimant)

IPG Laser GmbH & Co. KG (Defendant)

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 624 031

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 30.2 RoP

