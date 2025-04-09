LD The Hague, April 1, 2025, Order Of The Court Of First Instance, UPC_CFI_499/2024

The Defendant had sufficient time to prepare the Statement of Defence and failed to utilize available resources like the CMS team function or request an extension.

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.

1. Key takeaways

Re-establishment of rights rejected: Defendant did not show "due care" to meet the deadline to file their Statement of Defence (R. 320 RoP)

The Defendant had sufficient time to prepare the Statement of Defence and failed to utilize available resources like the CMS team function or request an extension. Despite the Defendant's illness, the Court found that their representative had not taken "all due care" to avoid missing the deadline. The Court highlighted that the Defendant had been previously warned about the possibility of a default judgment.

UPC emphasizes proactive case management and strict adherence to deadlines, drawing parallels to EPO practices (Case Law BoA (2022), 5.4.5)

The Court referenced EPO practices, where the use of team functions to ensure timely submissions is expected, even from one-person offices. Specific EPO cases, such as J 41/92 and T 387/11, were cited to illustrate the expectation of taking precautionary measures to meet deadlines.

2. Division

LD The Hague

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_499/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement action/Application for re-establishment of rights pursuant to R.320 RoP.

5. Parties

Applicant/Defendant: [redacted]

Claimant: Amycel LLC

6. Patent(s)

EP 1 993 350

7. Jurisdictions

UPC / EPO

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 320 RoP, R. 275 RoP

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.