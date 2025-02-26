LD Hamburg, February 19, 2025, Decision, UPC_CFI_58/2024

Key takeaways
Interpretation of Claims
When interpreting a claim, in addition to its wording, the application instructions and express disclosures in the description of the patent specification must be taken into account (headnote 2).
1. Division
LD Hamburg
2. UPC number
UPC_CFI_58/2024
3. Type of proceedings
Infringement proceedings (and counterclaim for revocation)
4. Parties
Claimant: Lionra Technologies Ltd.
Defendants: Cisco Systems GmbH, Cisco Systems, Inc.
5. Patent(s)
EP 2 201 740
6. Body of legislation / Rules
Art. 69 EPC, Art. 25 UPCA
UPC_CFI_58-2024-LD-Hamburg-February 19, 2025
