LD Hamburg, February 19, 2025, Decision, UPC_CFI_58/2024

Key takeaways

Interpretation of Claims

When interpreting a claim, in addition to its wording, the application instructions and express disclosures in the description of the patent specification must be taken into account (headnote 2).

1. Division

LD Hamburg

2. UPC number

UPC_CFI_58/2024

3. Type of proceedings

Infringement proceedings (and counterclaim for revocation)

4. Parties

Claimant: Lionra Technologies Ltd.

Defendants: Cisco Systems GmbH, Cisco Systems, Inc.

5. Patent(s)

EP 2 201 740

6. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 69 EPC, Art. 25 UPCA

