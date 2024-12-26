Workflow Rules Controlling Tasks And Tags Labelling The States Of The Tasks: Non-technical

The decision is based on an examination appeal and relates to dynamically automating workflows by moving data objects through different states and assigning tasks. The applicant argued that the invention is a technical system using operating tags to dynamically automate workflows, providing flexibility and avoiding rigid structures, and this dynamic interaction creates a technical effect under G 1/19.

Although the Board agreed that in G 1/19 while technical effects beyond a straightforward implementation can contribute to inventive step, the "operating tags" simply manage business conditions (e.g., task execution states) and represent a non-technical feature without delivering a technical effect. Thus, the application was refused.

Here are the practical takeaways from the decision: : T 0279/21 (State-transition-controlled processing of objects/SWISS RE) of January 30, 2024, of the Technical Board of Appeal 3.5.01

Key takeaways

When an invention is at the boundary between technical and non-technical matter, also a non-technical interpretation of a claimed feature may have a sensible meaning, in particular if the description and Figures disclose embodiments which permit such an interpretation. This also means that if a non-technical interpretation of a feature makes sense, then such an interpretation should not be excluded.

The "implementation" of a business method implies some sort of mapping between non-technical steps of the business method and their technical realisation. Even a 1:1 mapping might be inventive if it is not "straight-forward" (e.g. not standard programming or routine modification of the technical means used), or "unspecified" (e.g. not simply as "means for [carrying out the step]").

The invention

1.1 The invention relates to a central control system for providing automated real-time interaction and state-transition-controlled processing of (data) objects. 1.2 Traditional workflow systems comprise at their core a workflow execution engine which controls and monitors the processing of objects. 1.3 In practice, workflow execution engines are rarely able to accurately or completely execute all the steps of the process by means of the workflow system alone and human intervention is required, in particular to gather all information needed to decide the next steps of further processing. 1.5 The invention is said, rather generally, to provide a system which is capable of flexibly capturing the external and/or internal factors that may affect the processing of an object within a workflow and that is more capable of being operated by externally or internally occurring boundary conditions or constraints. Furthermore it is able to react dynamically to changing environmental or internal conditions or measuring parameters that are possibly not known or predictable at the beginning of the workflow process, in particular without human inter action, page 4, 2nd paragraph. 1.6 The solution of the invention is a state-transition-controlled processing of objects wherein a selected object 71, 72, 73 is processed from one process state 121, 122 to a subse quent process state 122, 123 by executing the process tasks 131 assigned to the process state of the object, see Figure 1, by the control system. The state transition of the object in the process flow is controlled based upon the operating parameters of an assigned operating tag 132, see page 17, 2nd paragraph. These operating parameters can be changed by authorised assigner units or assignee units. The application explains that a dedicated signalling is done to associated run-time execution modules 50, 51, 52 which serves as means for executing the activated process tasks based on the transmitted control and steering signalling.

Claim 1 1. A method for state-transition-controlled decentralized processing of data objects (71,72,73) by an electronic control system (10), wherein, by means of the electronic control system (10), a data object (71,72,73) is selected and processed following a state-structured process flow (12) comprising a plurality of process states (121,122,123), and for each process state (121, 122, 123) one or more process tasks (131) are executed by means of the control system (10), and wherein the selected data object (71,72,73) is processed from one process state (121,122,123) to a subsequent process state (121,122,123), characterized in that state parameters of the selected data object (71,72,73) are captured by capturing means (15,151,152,153,154) of the control system (10), and a process state (121,122,123) is determined based on the captured state parameters and assigned to the selected data object (71,72,73), that based on the process state (121,122,123) and state parameters of the selected data object (71,72,73) at least one process task (131) is generated by means of the control system (10), wherein each process task (131) comprises at least an assigner unit (31,...,34) and an assignee unit (41,...,44), and wherein for a specific process state (121,122,123), a generated process task (131) is activated in dependence of the task parameters assigned to a process task (131), that one or more operating tags (132) are generated and are assigned to a process task (131) by means of the control system (10), the operating tags (132) comprising dynamically alterable operating parameters controlling operation of an associated process task (131) by means of the control system (10) and adding operational constraints to the processing of the process task (131), wherein the operating tags (132) are settable by authorized assigner units (31,...,34) or assignee units (41,...,44) or the control system (10), that the operating tags (132) comprise an encapsulated data structure, wherein controlled access to the operational tag (132) is provided by the control system (10) for authorized assigner units (31,...,34) or assignee units (41,...,44) by means of the encapsulated data structure of an operating tag (132) of a tagged process task (131), and wherein the encapsulated data structure comprises the dynamically alterable operating parameters and/or the operational constraint parameters and/or the expanding or the indicating parameters of task states, that the state-structured process flow (12) is dynamically operated by the control system (10), wherein by means of the control system (10), an data object (71,72,73) is processed from the determined process state (121,122,123) to a subsequent process state (121,122,123) by executing the assigned process tasks (131) based upon the operating parameters of the operating tags (132) by means of the control system (10), and wherein the state-structured process flow (12) is a discrete time stochastic control process, wherein the control system (10) comprises a stochastic rating module and wherein the initiation of the next process tasks (131) are based at least on the selection of the process tasks (131) of the preceding process state (121,122,123) and an additional rating by means of the stochastic rating module, and in that by means of a signaling module (14) of the control system (10), control and steering signaling (141,142,143) is generated and transmitted to associated runtime execution modules (50,51,52), wherein the data object (71,72,73) is processed by executing the activated process tasks (131) by means of the runtime execution modules (50,51,52) based on the transmitted control and steering signaling (141,142,143), wherein the control system (10) and the runtime execution modules (50,51,52) interact in runtime, and wherein the data object (71,72,73) is processed based on the dynamically adapted process flow (10) with the generated process tasks (131) and alterable operating parameters of the associated operating tags (132) by executing the activated process tasks (131) by means of the runtime execution modules (50,51,52) based on the transmitted control and steering signaling (141,142,143)

Is it patentable?

In the decision of the Division, the claims were interpreted as non-technical, and the appellant disagreed:

2.1 The examining division in summary argued, see reasons, point 2.1 of the impugned decision, that the claimed subject-matter related to abstract information modelling concepts at meta-language level in the context of workflows. They pointed out that the design and modelling of workflows for business pro cesses represented activities in the sphere of methods for doing business. 2.3 The appellant disagrees with this non-technical interpretation. The application does not disclose the modelling of a business process as such. The invention rather relates to the automatic execution of a process with technical means and with an electronic control system. A claim shall be interpreted in good faith and objectively by the person skilled in the art. A missing contribution of particular features, such as "object", "assigner units" and "assignee units", to the technical character shall not be a criterion for an over-broad interpreta tion of claims. The description and Figures should always be interpreted as a "whole" and an application be regarded in its entirety. The object of the invention is to provide a technical possibility that allows a workflow to be changed in a controlled manner, that is, the electronic control system enables dynamic reaction to and adjustment of the automated workflow. The solution of the invention involves "operating tags" which represent a protected, dynamically modifiable and tagged area which the electronic control system uses (if possible) to adapt the automation of the workflow. The appellant further argued that following G 1/19 a method that changes something which is processed, has a technical effect and is therefore technical. The invention introduces the concept of "operating tags" which repre sent a technical possibility of interaction with a process task. In contrast to D1 the invention does not need a complex folder structure for realising a workflow system.

The Board interpreted the claims as follows, and agrees with the Division:

2.4 Regarding the question of how to interpret the claimed subject-matter the Board notes that according to the established jurisprudence of the Boards of Appeal on the general principles for claim interpretation, see Case Law of the Boards of Appeal, Edition 2022, II.A-6, the wording of the claims should typically be given its broadest technically sensible meaning by a skilled reader. When an invention is at the boundary between technical and non-technical matter, also a non-technical interpretation of a claimed feature may have a sensible meaning, in particular if the description and Figures disclose embodiments which permit such an interpretation. Claims must be read with a mind willing to understand and to make technical sense of them, thereby ruling out illogical or technically meaningless interpretations. This also means that if a non-technical interpretation of a feature makes sense, then such an interpretation should not be excluded.

2.10 The examining division considered the subject-matter of claim 1 to be distinguished from D1 by the feature: "and wherein the state-structured process flow is a discrete time stochastic control process, wherein the control system comprises a stochastic rating module and the initiation of the next process task is also based on an additional rating by means of the stochastic rating module". 2.11 The examining division was of the opinion that the claimed rating is nothing more than a non-technical workflow rule according to which a next process task is initiated. Such workflow rules stem from business requirements and their implementation on the D1 system is a straight-forward modular programming based on common general knowledge. 2.12 The appellant in summary argues that the feature "discrete time stochastic control process" must be seen in combination with the system control structure and the operating tags. Such a control is not disclosed in D1 nor is it needed. D1 discloses that different workflow instances may be associated with objects, but these workflow instance are not altered. 2.17 As mentioned above, the application does not define how the "stochastic rating module" determines the "stochastic rating". The Board agrees with the examining division that this merely amounts to a mathematical rule according to which a new process task gets initiated, see second half on page 7 of the decision, which cannot contribute to the technical character of claim 1, an thus not to the presence of inventive step (Article 56 EPC).

Finally, the Board addressed the argument of the appellant regarding G 1/19:

2.18 The Board considers that the appellant did not draw the correct conclusion from the statements in G 1/19. The appellant considered that when this decision, e.g. at reasons, point 51, states that any technical effect going beyond the implementation of the process on a computer may be considered for inventive step, it means anything beyond a 1:1 mapping between the implementation and a step of the business method being implemented. In other words, any subject-matter that does not "map" to a step in the business method is technical. This was said to apply to all computer-implemented inventions, such as the present case, not just simulations. Accordingly, at least the "operating tags", which did not "map" to a step in the business method, were technical. The Board agrees that the "implementation" of a business method implies some sort of mapping between non-technical steps of the business method and their technical realisation. Decision G 1/19 has something to say about this mapping, at least in the forward direction, at point 51, when it rephrases the requirement for technical effect as "technical effect going beyond the simulation's straightforward or unspecified implementation on a standard computer system". Thus, even a 1:1 mapping might be inventive if it is not "straight-forward" (e.g. not standard programming or routine modification of the technical means used), or "unspecified" (e.g. not simply as "means for [carrying out the step]"). But, looking for a mapping from implementation to a step of the business method in the reverse direction does not make sense as the steps of the non-technical activity do not have to be specified explicitly. They would include any steps that the business person would come up with in a non-technical workflow. The way this is handled is by considering the mapping of the implementation to the effect of the step and to examine whether the effect has any technical character, or whether it would be covered by what the business person would consider as part of the non-technical process. This is, in other words, the standard COMVIK approach where one looks at the effect of a feature in order to pose a technical problem, which might simply be the implementation of the feature, for which the above-mentioned mapping in the forward direction meant in G 1/19 applies. Thus, looking at the feature of the "operating tags" in the present case, the effect, as mentioned above at point 2.15, is to define business conditions deter-mining whether a certain task shall be executed or not. This, of course, corresponds to a non-technical step of the workflow system, namely keeping track of the state of a process. Going forward again with the mapping in order to judge inventive step, the implementation is seen to be the use of "operating tags", which even if escaping the "unspecified" classification must surely be "straight-forward". Furthermore, the Board cannot recognise that avoiding the folder data structure of D1, as argued by the appellant, represents a technical effect. 2.19 The present case is rather comparable to T 894/10, reasons, points 7 and 8, in which the present Board, in a different composition, held that all aspects of the idea of modelling and manipulating representations of a workflow are fundamentally non-technical, being essentially aspects of either a business method or an algorithm or both. [...] Technical considerations only come into play when implementing the representation and rules.

Therefore, the Board decided that the appeal was dismissed, and the patent application was refused.

More information

You can read the full decision here:T 0279/21 (State-transition-controlled processing of objects/SWISS RE) of January 30, 2024, of the Technical Board of Appeal 3.5.01

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.