UPC Monthly Report 08/2024

Summary of the UPC month

In the heat of the summer, the number of new proceedings before the UPC seems to have cooled only slightly.

A total number of 476 cases is now pending and no crystal ball is needed that we will soon be celebrating the 500th UPC case.

At the Court of First Instance, the situation remains stable with a steady increase of cases, wherebythe German Local Divisions continue to attract the lion share of new cases filed.

However, at the Court of Appeal, the fever pitch is rising.

The Court of Appeal saw a 133% increase in requests for discretionary review under R. 220.3 RoP (compared to a 50% increase from June to July).

(compared to a 50% increase from June to July). In the race of procedural languages, English extended its lead as number one to 54%.

Key decisions in a nutshell

The key decisions of the month are dealing with:

(1) Security for legal costs by a party located in the United States

Unlike in German infringement proceedings (see sec. 110 German Code of Civil Procedure), the fact that a claimant is seated outside the EU does not in itself constitute grounds for an obligation to provide security.

(2) The possibility of a partial revocation

The Local Division Hamburg holds that – notwithstanding any contrary intention of the patent proprietor (ne ultra petita) – a patent must not be fully revoked but rather can be partially revoked, if the grounds for invalidity only concern a certain independent patent claim, which is not directly linked to another independent patent claim held to be valid.

(3) The distinction between direct and indirect patent infringement

If the defendant appropriates the actions of a third party in the sense of an extended workbench, it may be inappropriate to hold him liable only for indirect patent infringement. However, legal certainty requires that a specifically outlined completion of the patented device can be expected with certainty (e.g. the defendant himself provides respective instructions and deviations from it do not lead to a functional product).

Remarks

181 infringement actions on the merits and 43 applications for provisional measures. What does this ratio tell?

In the first place, that the UPC is perceived by the users as an attractive venue for preliminary injunction proceeding.

Second, that the share of almost 1:4 (PI vs main actions) is certainly higher than in traditional EU patent litigation.

However, is this perception and trend justified when turning to UPC success rates? This is still a judgement call since the UPC Court of Appeal has for the time being not confirmed a single PI.

