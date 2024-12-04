Nationals Of Lesotho And Zimbabwean Now Eligible For Automatically Extended Exemption Permits

At a Glance

Zimbabwean nationals who were granted Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEPs) in 2009 and Lesotho nationals who were issued Lesotho Exemption Permits (LEPs) in 2019 have been granted automatically extended Exemption Permits valid until December 31, 2025. Although the authorities have extended their permits until November 29, 2025, they still have to apply for the new permit at the Visa Facilitation Service (VFS).

Zimbabwean nationals who already applied for waivers and other visas in terms of the South African immigration law are exempted from applying for new exemption permits pending the outcome of their applications.

Update December 3, 2024: The Minister of Home Affairs has extended the validity of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP) until November 28, 2025. However, the validity period for the Lesotho Exemption Permits (LEP) remains unchanged. This decision follows further consultations with the Immigration Advisory Board to ensure compliance with the High Court's order and next steps regarding the future of the ZEP. The alert below reflects the updated date.

The situation

The Minister of Home Affairs has published new relaxed policies regarding Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEPs) and Lesotho Exemption Permits (LEPs), largely regarding their expiration.

A closer look

Change Impact Automatic extensions. Zimbabwean nationals who were granted ZEPs in 2009 (which would expire on June 30, 2024); and Lesotho nationals who were issued LEPs in 2019 (which would expire on December 31, 2023) have been granted automatically extended respective permits valid until November 29, 2025. Update: The ZEP validity has been extended to November 28, 2025. Affected Zimbabwean and Lesotho nationals benefit from an automatic extension of their immigration status. Zimbabwean nationals who already applied for waivers and other visas in terms of the South African immigration law are exempted from applying for new exemption permits pending the outcome of their applications. ZEP and LEP holders applying in terms of the newly announced provisions will be granted a new validity period ending on November 29, 2025. Those applying for the new exemption permits must apply through the VFS Global online portal to obtain those respective permits. Update: The ZEP validity has been extended to November 28, 2025. This will result in an easier and faster application process and faster processing times for these applicants.

Allowable activities under Exemption Permit. Exemption permit holders can study, work, seek employment opportunities and conduct business in South Africa during the validity of the exemption permit.

Exemption permit holders can study, work, seek employment opportunities and conduct business in South Africa during the validity of the exemption permit. Ineligibility for permanent residence and status changes. Exemption permit holders cannot apply for permanent residence or change their immigration status in South Africa during the validity of the Exemption Permit.

Background

The Department of Home Affairs created Exemption Permits to allow asylum seekers from Zimbabwe and Lesotho temporary entry for business, study, or work.

Initially, the Department set the ZEP status to expire on December 31, 2022, but subsequently implemented several extensions between then and December 31, 2023, with the final expiry date set by the court as June 30, 2024. LEPs were implemented in 2019 and prior to this policy, had an expiration date of December 31, 2023.

Looking ahead

It is unlikely that there will be another extension of Exemption Permits after November 29, 2025 for new LEP and ZEP applicants.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.