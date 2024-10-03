Criminal Clearance Certificates Issuance Temporarily Suspended

The Venezuelan Ministry of Defense, responsible for issuance of Venezuelan criminal clearance certificates among other responsibilities, has temporarily shut down its online application system until further notice. As a result, individuals should expect processing delays for the procurement of Venezuelan criminal clearance certificates and other criminal records until further notice since there are no other application alternatives for these documents. Foreign nationals and employers should be aware that immigration processes in other countries that require Venezuelan criminal clearance certificates may be delayed during this time and should contact their immigration provider in their destination country for specific advice. Fragomen is actively monitoring the system and will report on relevant developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.