Employment Law Amendment Forthcoming

The Abu Dhabi Global Market Authority (ADGM) has proposed employment law amendments that are expected to come into effect in the fourth quarter of 2024. While most of the changes relate specifically to employment regulations, some of the amendments will affect immigration processes in the ADGM. Notable immigration-related proposals include new rules regarding visa cancellations, end-of-service gratuity payments, remote and hybrid working, and part-time employment. We will report on related developments.

