ARTICLE
16 August 2024

Stricter Penalties Introduced For Labor Law Violations

F
Fragomen

Contributor

Fragomen logo
Explore Firm Details
The United Arab Emirates introduced stricter penalties for labor law violations.
United Arab Emirates Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The United Arab Emirates introduced stricter penalties for labor law violations. The following offences are each now subject to a fine of AED 100,000 to AED 1,000,000 (whereas previously such fines ranged from AED 50,000 to AED 200,000):

  • employing a worker without obtaining an appropriate work authorization;
  • hiring individuals without providing them with an actual job; and
  • using work authorizations for purposes other than those for which they are issued.

Additionally, the offense of 'False Emiratization' – misleading labor practices that give a false impression of how many UAE nationalsan employer has hired is now subject to a fine of AED 100,000 to AED 1,000,000. Previously, the fines ranged between AED 20,000 to AED 100,000, depending on the number of times a breach had occurred.

As was previously the case, all of the penalties mentioned above are multiplied by the number of workers affected by a given violation and may be imposed in addition to penalties for violations of other UAE laws, including immigration regulations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Fragomen  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More