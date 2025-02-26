Google Set To Update Its Gambling And Games Policy

Gambling and Games Policy

Google announced that it is set to update its Gambling and Games Policy ("Policy") on April 14, 2025, with the primary aim of revising country-specific guidelines and providing more detailed explanations of the different gambling categories. A preview of the revised Policy is already available in draft and may be subject to changes upon coming into effect.

The Policy defines gambling-promoting content as any content that promotes engagement in gambling activities that may require authorization under local law. However, prize promotions run by retailers and service providers to promote their goods and services shall not be subject to this Policy. While the Policy provides a fixed definition of gambling, it also recognizes the definitions established by national laws in jurisdictions where advertising takes place, making it dynamic in scope.

The Policy outlines a non-exhaustive list of prohibited ad formats, which currently includes:

Gmail ads

Shopping ads

Reservation display ads

In order to advertise gaming-related content, an account must be certified with Google. Additionally, since social casino games can only be advertised in certain listed countries, separate accounts will be required to obtain certification for advertising social casino games and online gaming content.

The Policy, while remaining globally applicable, aims to be aligned with local gambling laws and industry standards. It aims to ensure that gambling-related advertisements are only permitted in jurisdictions where the advertiser holds the necessary authorisation, where applicable. Fantasy sports, online casinos, and social casino games will now be subject to the same standard practices as traditional iGaming, which include:

Proving compliance with national gaming requirements;

Providing a landing page that displays responsible gambling information; and

Not targeting minors.

By requiring compliance with national authorities, the Policy imposes geographical restrictions, as advertising will only be permitted in countries where the operator is legally authorized to operate. This reinforces the principle that gaming companies should only function within authorised jurisdictions.

Certain countries, as listed in the Policy, will be subject to additional certification requirements.

Another key restriction is the limitation on personalised targeting due to geographical and age restrictions. Advertisers will not be able to use personal data, such as browsing history or behavioural insights, to target individuals if they do not fall within the imposed restrictions. This may lead to a shift from personalized advertising to contextual advertising, requiring adjustments in digital marketing strategies.

The Policy also introduces greater transparency in gambling-related advertising. Advertisers must clearly display terms, conditions, eligibility criteria, and odds in Google-based ads. This aligns with consumer protection laws and promotes fair marketing practices. Failure to meet these requirements may result in ad or account suspension, with the possibility of future ads being rejected by Google.

By enforcing strict compliance with gambling regulations, Google's updated Policy aims to create a more responsible and legally compliant gambling advertising environment, ensuring fairness, transparency, and adherence to national laws.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.