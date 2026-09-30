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30 September 2026

Capital Markets Reform And Home Financing Bill

Barros & Errázuriz

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Chile's President has submitted a comprehensive Capital Markets Reform and Home Financing Bill that proposes significant updates to the country's capital markets legal framework.
Chile Finance and Banking
Barros & Errázuriz

On September 9, 2026, the President of the Republic submitted the Capital Markets Reform and Home Financing Bill, which proposes a comprehensive update to Chile’s capital markets legal framework. Among its main measures, the Bill introduces changes relating to savings and home financing, investment, corporate regulation, the fund industry, and access to capital markets.

In this context, our Capital Markets and Tax teams have prepared the following report, analyzing the main proposed amendments, their practical impact, and the key aspects to consider throughout the legislative process.

Read the full document here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Barros & Errázuriz
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