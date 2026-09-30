On September 9, 2026, the President of the Republic submitted the Capital Markets Reform and Home Financing Bill, which proposes a comprehensive update to Chile’s capital markets legal framework. Among its main measures, the Bill introduces changes relating to savings and home financing, investment, corporate regulation, the fund industry, and access to capital markets.

In this context, our Capital Markets and Tax teams have prepared the following report, analyzing the main proposed amendments, their practical impact, and the key aspects to consider throughout the legislative process.

Read the full document here.