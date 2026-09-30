CMF Amends NCG No. 540 And Strengthens Consent Management For REDEC

On September 14, 2026, the Financial Market Commission ("CMF") issued General Rule No. 576, which amends General Rule No. 540, on the operational functioning of the Consolidated Debt Registry ("REDEC"), and incorporates the REDEC Technical Annex.

The final version is the result of two public consultation processes conducted between November and December 2025 and between May and June 2026, which together received more than 360 comments from industry entities.

The regulation seeks to strengthen the management of consents granted by debtors to access their information in the REDEC, incorporating enhanced traceability, preservation, notification, and supervision requirements.

Key aspects:

Debtor notification: The debtor must be informed each time consent is granted or revoked, and evidence of such communication must be retained.

Preservation and traceability: Consents must be preserved under integrity, authenticity, confidentiality, fidelity, and verifiability standards, and must have a unique internal code enabling traceability.

Validity and purpose: The maximum consent validity period of 15 banking business days is maintained. If the transaction is granted during that period, the consent will extend throughout the term of the obligation exclusively for risk management purposes.

Revocation: Consent revocation mechanisms are strengthened, requiring the availability of channels equivalent to those used for granting consent, and specifying deadlines and notification requirements. Additionally, authorizations granted to third parties to access the debtor’s information may be revoked in advance through the “Conoce tu Deuda” platform.

API integration: The new Technical Annex regulates APIs for information queries and for the management of requests and submission of digitized consents between reporting entities and the CMF.

Exemption regime: Reporting entities that decide not to access information subject to consent may be exempted from certain obligations, subject to prior annual notice to the CMF.

The implementation of these changes will be gradual, in accordance with the timelines established in the regulation.