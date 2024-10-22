Thai SEC Primed To Allow Digital Asset Investments By Funds

Following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs, Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reassessing regulations on the investments of mutual funds and private funds (collectively "Funds"). The SEC has launched a public consultation on new draft notifications introducing the new asset classes that can be held by Funds, and aims to bring these rules into effect on January 1, 2025.

The highlights of these changes are set out below.

Eligible New Asset Classes

The new asset classes that can be held by Funds can be categorized into two types—investment tokens and crypto assets—and the determination will focus on substance over form.

Investment tokens: If the substance involves raising funds, regardless of what the assets are called, and they are legally issued and offered or approved by home regulators that are members of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), Funds can invest in these types of assets as transferable securities within the permitted ratio.

Crypto assets: The eligible crypto assets which Funds are entitled to hold focus on crypto ETFs or offshore funds investing in crypto assets, and they are subject to investment limits. Funds can hold crypto assets directly, but only temporarily, and only for the purpose of purchasing, selling, or exchanging the crypto assets, not speculative purposes. The notifications state that Funds may hold Bitcoin/Ethereum for no longer than five business days and USDT/USDC for no more than one month.

Investment Limits

Typically, the rules segregate investment limits into listed and non-listed digital assets, and the limits depend on the sophistication of the investors in the Funds.

In general, UI Funds (mutual funds offered to institutional investors or ultra-high net worth investors) can invest in these new asset classes without any limitations, although net exposure to other crypto assets – which are not crypto ETFs – is limited to the 20% net asset value (NAV) threshold. Private funds with retail investors will be subject to the same investment limits as retail mutual funds. Accredited funds (AI Funds or mutual funds for non-retail investors) have higher investment limits than retail mutual funds.

In the draft notifications that are under consultation, the investment limits for investment tokens are set at a relatively high level for retail funds, as set out below.

For listed digital assets:

Single entity limit of the issuer: 10% of NAV.

Group limit for all issuers in the same industry: 25% of NAV.

Concentration limit (considering the total issued tokens of each issuer): One-third of the offering value of the total issued tokens of the issuer.

For non-listed digital assets:

A limit of non-listed digital assets at 5% of NAV (calculated from all issuers), and a total limit for all other unspecified investment products (SIP), e.g., unrated bonds, of 15%.

Group limit: 25% of NAV.

Concentration limit: One-third of the offering value.

These notifications will open up the market for digital assets and investors. Funds will, however, be required to comply with the relevant disclosure requirements and investor protection measures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.