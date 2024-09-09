The ELTIF Regulation (European Long-Term Investment Funds Regulation)

EHP_The ELTIF Regulation (with RTS)

This brochure contains:

the ELTIF Regulation, i.e. Regulation (EU) 2015/760 of 29 April 2015 on European long-term investment funds), as amended by Regulation (EU) 2023/606 of 15 March 2023 as regards the requirements pertaining to the investment policies and operating conditions of European long-term investment funds and the scope of eligible investment assets, the portfolio composition and diversification requirements and the borrowing of cash and other fund rules ; and

the draft regulatory technical standards published by ESMA in its final report on 19 December 2023. The European Commission shall take a decision on whether to adopt the RTS within three months and once adopted, an additional three-month period is provided for the European Parliament and the Council to object to the RTS. At the request of each of these two authorities, that period can be extended by three months.

The cross-references to the Recitals of the Amending ELTIF Regulation and of the Draft ELTIF RTS have been inserted each time under the relevant Article of the ELTIF Regulation, as amended.

It should also be noted that the original Recitals have been retained to provide context, however, as a result of changes introduced by the Amending ELTIF Regulation, some are no longer relevant.

This brochure can be printed from our website (see the document below) and/or used as an electronic version. By using the electronic version, you will have direct access to the relevant Recitals under each Article of the ELTIF Regulation, as amended.

