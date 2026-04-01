Trends For 2026: Between The Broadening Impact Of Business Failures Across Sectors And The Strengths Of French Law

In 2025, nearly 68,000 French companies entered insolvency proceedings, a level not seen in over 30 years.

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“In 2025, nearly 68,000 French companies entered insolvency proceedings, a level not seen in over 30 years. Behind this figure, it is no longer only the most vulnerable small businesses that are affected, but also mid-sized companies, structured groups and LBO-backed firms. In a context of rising interest rates and persistent sectoral pressures, the issue is no longer simply how to manage failure. French law has undergone significant transformation in recent years. On paper, the framework is robust — but in practice, does it deliver on its promises?”

Timothée Gagnepain joined an Option Droit & Affaires expert roundtable of lawyers and industry players to discuss.

Read the full article (in French via paywall) here.

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