Best Debt Lawyers In Riyadh 2026 | Expert Debt Collection & Enforcement

As the Saudi economy grows, late payments and financial disputes have increased, but effective legal means of enforcing rights have also developed.

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

Article Insights

Sadany & Partners Law Firm are most popular: within Immigration, Employment and HR, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)

in Middle East

As the Saudi economy grows, late payments and financial disputes have increased, but effective legal means of enforcing rights have also developed. If you represent a business or are an individual creditor, adopting a well-considered legal approach is the key factor in deciding whether to lose or recover the debt.

With a team of lawyers in Riyadh possessing solid experience in debt collection, we combine legal precision, advanced techniques, and local knowledge to ensure that your claims are settled quickly, in full compliance with regulations, and with complete professionalism.

1. Why do you need lawyers specialising in debt cases in Riyadh?

While many companies attempt to settle debt disputes internally, Saudi law requires licensed legal representation for formal collection proceedings. A professional debt lawyer ensures compliance with enforcement law, files lawsuits through the Najiz platform, and achieves enforceable results without procedural errors.

Key advantages of hiring lawyers specialising in debt cases:

Full compliance with Islamic law and Saudi legal procedures.

Access to enforcement courts to freeze assets and enforce payments.

Ability to negotiate through formal legal notices.

Communicate in Arabic and English with international clients.

Faster and more secure recovery through legal digital processes.

Example: A tech business in Riyadh recovered SAR 1.4 million of unpaid service fees within 45 days after our lawyers filed a petition for a payment order and froze the debtor's bank accounts through the enforcement court.

2. The legal framework for debt collection in the KSA

Debt collection in the KSA is subject to a clear and well-regulated legal system. The main laws governing this process include the following:

Enforcement Law (Sultanate Decree No. M/53 of 2012, amended in 2025) – regulates the enforcement of judgments and debts.

Commercial Courts Law (Sultanate Decree No. M/93 of 2019) – regulates commercial and contractual disputes.

Civil Transactions Law (Sultanate Decree No. M/191 of 2023) – defines contractual obligations and compensation.

Commercial Paper Law – covers cheques, promissory notes and other financial instruments.

These laws enable creditors to collect their debts efficiently while ensuring fair treatment for all parties under the supervision of the Ministry of Justice.

3. Our comprehensive debt collection process

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we adopt a strategic approach that focuses on results in every case, ensuring speed, compliance and execution.

Amicable settlement (pre-litigation stage)



We begin with professional negotiations to avoid lengthy litigation: Drafting and sending formal legal notices.

Contacting debtors to negotiate repayment schedules.

Preparing binding settlement agreements registered via the Najaz platform.

Following up on partial payments and ensuring compliance. Outcome: More than 60% of debt collection cases in Riyadh are resolved amicably before reaching court. Litigation (commercial court stage)



Should the debtor fail to pay, we will refer the case to the commercial court. Submitting claims and payment order requests via the Najiz portal.

Petitioning for a provisional attachment order to protect the debtor's assets.

Seeking judgments for the principal amount, interest, and litigation costs.

Representing clients in all hearings and subsequent proceedings. Example: Our litigation team obtained a ruling from the Commercial Court in favour of a building materials supplier for SAR 3.8 million within two months, including full recovery of litigation costs. Enforcement (Enforcement Court stage)



Once the judgment has been obtained, we begin to enforce it before the enforcement court. Submitting enforcement applications via the Najiz portal.

Freezing of bank accounts, real estate, vehicles, and shares.

Imposing a travel ban on defaulting debtors.

Conducting electronic auctions to liquidate assets.



Important: In 2025, digital enforcement orders allow creditors to recover funds directly from debtors' accounts once an enforcement judge has approved the request.

4. Cross-border debt collection and enforcement of foreign judgments

As Riyadh's economy continues to attract international companies, cross-border debt issues are on the rise. Our office assists both Saudi and foreign clients in collecting international claims.

Enforcement of foreign judgments based on the principle of reciprocity.

Enforcement of arbitral awards under the New York Convention (1958).

Cooperation with international law firms to collect debts in various jurisdictions.

Legal translation, certification, and authentication of foreign documents by embassies.

Example: A European logistics firm recovered US$2 million from a Saudi distributor as we successfully had a foreign arbitration award recognised and enforced through the Enforcement Court in Riyadh.

5. Our service sectors

We represent creditors and companies from various sectors, including:

Construction and Engineering

Real estate development

Energy and Industry Projects

Finance and Investment

Retail, Franchising and Hospitality

Logistics and transport services

Technology and e-commerce

Every sector operates under its own commercial dynamics. Our tailor-made legal strategies ensure faster and more effective debt recovery, regardless of complexity.

6. Why Us?

Licensed Saudi lawyers: Licensed to appear before all courts and enforcement bodies.

Local and global presence: Offices in Egypt and the KSA, as well as international partnerships.

A track record of success: A proven track record of full or partial debt recovery in over 80% of debt cases.

Digital competence: Comprehensive management through the e-justice system ‘Najiz'.

Clear fees: Fixed or success-based models, with no hidden fees.

Ethical representation: We collect debts firmly and professionally, while maintaining your business reputation.

Case study: Our team in Riyadh handled a debt case worth SAR 6 million for a major trading company and achieved a settlement covering 98% of the total claim within 10 weeks.

7. Preventive legal advice for future protection

In addition to debt collection, we help our clients avoid financial disputes through sound legal drafting.

Drafting robust contracts that include payment, penalty, and termination clauses.

Adding security instruments such as cheques and guarantees.

Conducting due diligence checks on customers and partners.

Providing advice on dispute settlement provisions to ensure their enforceability.

Tip: Including a bilingual arbitration clause specifying Riyadh as the seat of arbitration facilitates future enforcement and saves months of litigation.

8. Overview of timetables and costs

Stage Average duration Approximate cost Amicable settlement 2-4 weeks Fixed legal fees or fees based on a percentage of success Litigation 2-6 months Court fees amount to 2.5% (max. SAR 250,000). Execution 1-2 months Nominal execution fees

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we provide a preliminary estimate of costs and a strategic plan before commencing any proceedings – ensuring transparency. No unexpected costs.

9. How we achieve legally sound results

Our approach is based on three key pillars:

Speed: Submitting files online, tracking cases in real time, and proactive execution. Strategy: Taking legal action tailored specifically to the debtor's file and documentation. Accuracy: Drafting notices, files, and applications in accordance with court standards.

This careful process ensures that every debt case we handle in Riyadh is legally sound and results-oriented.

Conclusion

Debt collection depends not only on continuous follow-up, but also primarily on a legal team with the experience and ability to take precise and compliant action. As the Saudi judicial system evolves and embraces e-litigation, creditors now have more opportunities than ever to enforce their rights — provided they follow the proper legal channels.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm proudly stands as a leading debt collection firm in Riyadh, providing legal services based on reliability, professionalism and efficiency.

Feel free to contact us today to book a consultation appointment with our debt collection lawyer in Riyadh. We will help you recover your rights with confidence, accuracy and speed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.