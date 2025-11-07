DORA: Register Of Information Reporting Timelines For 2026 And Beyond

On 3rd November 2025, the MFSA published a circular on the reporting timelines for submissions of the Register of Information ('ROI') pursuant to Article 28(3) of Regulation (EU) 2022/2554 on Digital Operational Resilience for the Financial Sector ('DORA').

The circular outlines the reporting period for submitting the ROI from 2026 onwards, which falls between 1 January and 21 March of every reporting year. Financial entities falling within the scope of DORA must submit to the MFSA the updated ROI, containing all information regarding the contractual arrangements in place with ICT third-party service providers, annually and within the specified reporting period.

Submissions must be made via the LH Portal within the stipulated deadline(s). Failure to submit a DORA-compliant ROI within the reporting period may result in regulatory action being taken by the MFSA.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.