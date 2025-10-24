ARTICLE
24 October 2025

Act On The Abolition Of Pledge Prohibitions - What Is Its Purpose?

LL
Loyens & Loeff

Contributor

With the entry into force of the Act on the Abolition of Pledge Prohibitions, both clauses that exclude the transferability or pledgability of certain monetary claims and clauses intended to prevent the pledging...
Luxembourg Finance and Banking
Michelle Broere and Ruben Den Hollander
With the entry into force of the Act on the Abolition of Pledge Prohibitions, both clauses that exclude the transferability or pledgability of certain monetary claims and clauses intended to prevent the pledging or disposal of such monetary claims are null and void. The Act aims to expand credit potential but, apparently unintentionally, has a broader scope. In this article, the authors discuss the impact of the Act on the basis of various practical examples.

The article addresses the following questions:

  • What is meant by the exercise of a profession or business?
  • How is the scope of a clause determined?

The authors then provide a number of practical examples of clauses that may be void after the entry into force of the Act on the Abolition of Pledge Prohibitions. And the authors discuss the so-called negative pledge provision.

The full publication is only available in Dutch and can be downloaded below.

Want to know more about this topic? Reach out to one of our colleagues mentioned below.

Download

Wet opheffing verpandingsverboden – wat is de strekking?

Publication in 'Maandblad van Ondernemingsrecht' MvO

This publication was previously published in Maandblad van Ondernemingsrecht/Boom Uitgevers

Authors
Photo of Michelle Broere
Michelle Broere
Photo of Ruben Den Hollander
Ruben Den Hollander
