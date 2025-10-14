Fixed-rate Mortgages And Early Termination

Ticino Management, October 2025 Newspaper



Andrea Ziswiler and Rocco Rigozzi provided an overview with respect to the financial consequences when a fixed-rate mortgage has been terminated by the borrower prior to its ordinary termination date. Banks are generally requiring borrowers in such instances to pay a contractual penalty for early termination, which can be particularly significant depending on the circumstances. Although courts could reassess these penalties, they are generally reluctant to do so.

Link

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.