14 October 2025

Fixed-rate Mortgages And Early Termination

Switzerland Finance and Banking
Andrea Ziswiler and Rocco Rigozzi
Ticino Management, October 2025 Newspaper

Andrea Ziswiler and Rocco Rigozzi provided an overview with respect to the financial consequences when a fixed-rate mortgage has been terminated by the borrower prior to its ordinary termination date. Banks are generally requiring borrowers in such instances to pay a contractual penalty for early termination, which can be particularly significant depending on the circumstances. Although courts could reassess these penalties, they are generally reluctant to do so.

Andrea Ziswiler
Rocco Rigozzi
