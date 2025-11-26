The Relationship Between Depositary Bank And Wealth Manager: Selected Legal And Contractual Aspects (AML, FinSA)

- within Finance and Banking topic(s)
Seminar of Continuing Training - Part 1: AML, FinSA and
FinIA 12.11.2025
Andrea Ziswiler presented at the annual continuing education certain aspects, both from a legal and contractual perspective, of the relationship between depository bank and wealth manager and their interaction with the client that entered into a wealth management agreement or investment agreement with the wealth manager. Among others, the powers of the wealth manager vis-a-vis the bank to represent the client as well as the cooperation agreement between the wealth manager and the bank.
