The Relationship Between Depositary Bank And Wealth Manager: Selected Legal And Contractual Aspects (AML, FinSA)

Andrea Ziswiler presented at the annual continuing education certain aspects, both from a legal and contractual perspective...

Bär & Karrer is a renowned Swiss law firm with more than 170 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano and Zug. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world.

Article Insights

Andrea Ziswiler ’s articles from Bär & Karrer are most popular: within Finance and Banking topic(s) Bär & Karrer are most popular: within Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Privacy topic(s)

in Switzerland

Seminar of Continuing Training - Part 1: AML, FinSA and FinIA 12.11.2025



Andrea Ziswiler presented at the annual continuing education certain aspects, both from a legal and contractual perspective, of the relationship between depository bank and wealth manager and their interaction with the client that entered into a wealth management agreement or investment agreement with the wealth manager. Among others, the powers of the wealth manager vis-a-vis the bank to represent the client as well as the cooperation agreement between the wealth manager and the bank.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.