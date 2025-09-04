Translation Of Law No. 181 Of 2018

The Consumer Protection Law, issued under Law No. 181 of 2018, serves as a cornerstone of consumer rights legislation in Egypt. It sets out a robust legal framework to safeguard consumers against unfair practices, unsafe products, and misleading advertising. This law outlines clear obligations for suppliers, advertisers, and service providers, while guaranteeing consumers the right to health, safety, information, and redress. It also establishes the jurisdiction of the Consumer Protection Agency and the Economic Courts in overseeing enforcement and dispute resolution.

This page provides the English version of the Consumer Protection Law, along with the translation of the Consumer Protection Law and its corresponding Executive Regulations, issued by Prime Ministerial Decree No. 822 of 2019. These regulations are essential for interpreting and implementing the law's provisions, detailing procedures for product labeling, invoicing, maintenance obligations, complaint handling, and more. The availability of the English version of the Consumer Protection Law and its executive regulation ensures accessibility for foreign investors, legal professionals, and multinational entities operating in Egypt.

The Consumer Protection Law and its Executive Regulations together form a comprehensive system designed to protect consumers and promote responsible market practices. This translation of the Consumer Protection Law enables English-speaking stakeholders to understand their legal obligations under Law No. 181 of 2018, ensure regulatory compliance, and engage more confidently in Egypt's commercial environment. The Consumer Protection Law is a critical reference for businesses, regulators, and consumers alike.

