The Translation of Law No. 115 of 2015 provides English-speaking readers with access to Egypt's key framework for taking security over movable assets. Law No. 115 of 2015, widely known as the Movable Collateral Guarantees Law, establishes a modern regime for creating, registering, and enforcing security interests over tangible and intangible movable property. By presenting a clear and reliable Translation of the Movable Collateral Guarantees Law, this work is designed to support lenders, investors, and practitioners involved in secured transactions in Egypt.

Law No. 115 of 2015 significantly expands the scope of assets that can serve as collateral, including receivables, inventory, bank accounts, equipment, agricultural products, and intellectual property, whether present or future. The Translation of Law No. 115 of 2015 closely follows the structure and terminology of the original Arabic text, enabling users to understand the conditions for creating a security right, the effects of registration, and the priority of competing claims under the Movable Collateral Guarantees Law.

Special attention is given to the executive regulation No. 108 of 2016 issued to implement Law No. 115 of 2015. This executive regulation sets out the detailed procedures for operating the electronic collateral registry, filing, amending and cancelling notices, conducting searches, and managing registry data and governance. By aligning the Translation of the Movable Collateral Guarantees Law with executive regulation No. 108 of 2016, the text is optimized not only around the legislative framework but also around the practical steps that parties must follow to perfect and enforce their security interests in compliance with the executive regulation.

Taken together, the Translation of Law No. 115 of 2015, the Translation of the Movable Collateral Guarantees Law, and executive regulation No. 108 of 2016 provide a coherent and practice-oriented guide to Egypt's secured transactions regime. They help financial institutions, corporates, and their advisers navigate the requirements for taking security over movable assets, assess legal risk, and structure transactions in full conformity with Law No. 115 of 2015 and its executive regulation.

