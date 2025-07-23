The Premier Compliance Event Returns To Mauritius! (Video)

Get ready for the 7th Annual Comsure Group Financial Crime Conference, happening at the stunning Hilton Mauritius Resort & Spa on 22 & 23 October 2025.

Axis Fiduciary Ltd (“Axis”) is a specialist service provider offering a full spectrum of corporate, fiduciary and fund services to a diversified client base. We set up companies, trusts, funds, foundations, partnerships and other legal entities and provide the necessary fiduciary, corporate, secretarial, administration, accounting, tax and other ancillary and support services. Axis is licensed by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius as a Management Company. We also has a presence in Seychelles

Get ready for the 7th Annual Comsure Group Financial Crime Conference, happening at the stunning Hilton Mauritius Resort & Spa on 22 & 23 October 2025. This year's compelling theme: Guardians of Paradise: Outsmarting Financial Crime.

Join us for two impactful days filled with expert insights, real-world case studies, and actionable strategies designed to help you stay ahead in the fight against financial crime. Plus, connect with leading compliance professionals and decision-makers — all in the breathtaking backdrop of Mauritius.

If you are a compliance specialist, risk manager, regulator, or an industry innovator shaping the future of financial services, this is a must-attend event.

