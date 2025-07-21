ARTICLE
21 July 2025

Looking For An Easy Solution For Your International Operations?

AF
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd

Contributor

AXIS Fiduciary Ltd logo
Axis Fiduciary Ltd (“Axis”) is a specialist service provider offering a full spectrum of corporate, fiduciary and fund services to a diversified client base. We set up companies, trusts, funds, foundations, partnerships and other legal entities and provide the necessary fiduciary, corporate, secretarial, administration, accounting, tax and other ancillary and support services. Axis is licensed by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius as a Management Company. We also has a presence in Seychelles
Explore Firm Details
An Authorised Company (AC) is one of the two types of companies in Mauritius that may be set up by a foreigner to conduct international business activities, i.e business outside of Mauritius.
Mauritius Finance and Banking
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd

Here is what you need to know about setting up an Authorised Company (AC) in Mauritius:

🔹 What is an Authorised Company?
An Authorised Company (AC) is one of the two types of companies in Mauritius that may be set up by a foreigner to conduct international business activities, i.e business outside of Mauritius. The AC is not tax resident in Mauritius and has to have its place of effective management outside Mauritius. As such, it cannot avail of DTA benefits.

🔹 Uses of an Authorised company?

An AC is often used as follows:

  • To conduct business where no DTA benefits/protection is required.
  • To carry out activities such as investment holding, Re-invoicing and International Consulting.
  • Where substance requirements is not an objective for the client.

🔹 Key Features

  • No requirement for Mauritian resident directors
  • No audit obligation
  • Only foreign currency transactions permitted
  • Exempt from filing annual financials
  • Only a financial summary and annual return to be submitted to the FSC & MRA
  • No access to DTAs

🔹 Business Activities Not Permitted for An AC

  1. Banking
  2. Financial Services
  3. Carrying out the business of holding or managing or otherwise dealing with a collective investment fund or scheme as a professional functionary.
  4. Providing registered office facilities
  5. Providing trusteeship services by way of business.

🔹 How to Set Up an AC in 2 Easy Steps

  1. Incorporation with the Mauritius Registrar of Companies
  2. Authorization by the Financial Services Commission (FSC)
    Applications must go through a licensed Management Company like Axis, ensuring full compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More