Looking For An Easy Solution For Your International Operations?

Here is what you need to know about setting up an Authorised Company (AC) in Mauritius:

🔹 What is an Authorised Company?

An Authorised Company (AC) is one of the two types of companies in Mauritius that may be set up by a foreigner to conduct international business activities, i.e business outside of Mauritius. The AC is not tax resident in Mauritius and has to have its place of effective management outside Mauritius. As such, it cannot avail of DTA benefits.

🔹 Uses of an Authorised company?

An AC is often used as follows:

To conduct business where no DTA benefits/protection is required.

To carry out activities such as investment holding, Re-invoicing and International Consulting.

Where substance requirements is not an objective for the client.

🔹 Key Features

No requirement for Mauritian resident directors

No audit obligation

Only foreign currency transactions permitted

Exempt from filing annual financials

Only a financial summary and annual return to be submitted to the FSC & MRA

No access to DTAs

🔹 Business Activities Not Permitted for An AC

Banking Financial Services Carrying out the business of holding or managing or otherwise dealing with a collective investment fund or scheme as a professional functionary. Providing registered office facilities Providing trusteeship services by way of business.

🔹 How to Set Up an AC in 2 Easy Steps

Incorporation with the Mauritius Registrar of Companies Authorization by the Financial Services Commission (FSC)

Applications must go through a licensed Management Company like Axis, ensuring full compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.