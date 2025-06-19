BOV Supports The Restoration Of Żabbar Historical Treasures

Inauguration of Sotto Quadri at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Graces

Three priceless religious paintings – known as sottoquadri – from the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Graces Church in Żabbar have been beautifully restored with the support of Bank of Valletta. The paintings, two of which are by the renowned 20th-century Italian artist Giovanni Battista Conti, were officially inaugurated during a ceremony held on Saturday 31st May 2025.

The restoration is part of an ongoing commitment by the Bank to preserve Malta's rich cultural and religious heritage. "At Bank of Valletta, we believe in giving back to our communities and safeguarding the artistic and cultural treasures that define us as a nation," said Ernest Agius, the Bank's Chief Operations Officer. "The paintings – The Sacred Heart of Jesus, Saint Paul, and Sacro Cuore – have deep spiritual and historical significance for the people of Żabbar, and we are proud to be part of this important project, restoring works of art that continue to inspire generations of both faithful and visitors."

The Sacred Heart of Jesus, located at the Altar of Our Lady of the Rosary, was painted in 1949 by Conti. This vibrant work symbolises divine love, with Jesus shown with open arms and the Grand Harbour in the background – a touching nod to the community's roots.

Saint Paul, found directly beneath the titular painting of Our Lady of Graces, reflects Żabbar's historical devotion to the saint. Though the artist remains unknown, the sottoquadro is believed to date back to the early 20th century and holds a place of honour within the Sanctuary.

Sacro Cuore, another 1949 masterpiece by Conti, features the Virgin Mary with the child Jesus, both crowned and surrounded by celestial clouds – a tender depiction of divine royalty.

These intricate oil-on-canvas paintings were meticulously restored by the dedicated team of conservators at ASC Conservation Centre Ltd, under the direction of lead conservator and founder Amy Sciberras, a dedicated professional with a deep appreciation for sacred art. "This restoration was not just about reviving old paint – it was also about preserving stories, faith, and identity," said Sciberras. "Conti's works, in particular, are incredibly moving. His brushwork breathes life into each figure, capturing a timeless spiritual essence."

Fr Roderick Camilleri, Parish Priest at the Sanctuary said, "We are truly grateful to Bank of Valletta for their continued support and to all who made this restoration possible. These paintings are true symbols of devotion and reminders of the deep roots of faith in our community."

This initiative also carries added significance as the community marks the 50th anniversary of the tragic 1975 RAF Vulcan bomber crash – a poignant reminder of the strength and resilience of Żabbar and its people.

